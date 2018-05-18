How YOU can help Lucy Salek in Lewisham this weekend

Enthusiastic Liberal Democrats are heading to Lewisham to help our fabulous candidate Lucy Salek who has already started campaigning with a visit from Vince Cable earlier this week.

Great morning with @lucyvsalek in #LewishamEast, meeting traders and shoppers in Catford. Very warm reception. Voters rightly concerned about knife crime, secondary schools and Labour’s support for Tory Brexit. Lucy would be a great MP, standing up for Lewisham on these issues. pic.twitter.com/Ti0x7O30cv — Vince Cable (@vincecable) May 16, 2018

There’s lots going on this weekend. Here’s how to help. This was originally posted as a comment by Michael Andrewes here:

There are details on how to help the by-election here and here – including delivery this weekend and how to make phone calls from home etc.

Labour have pushed back their selection from last Wednesday to 9.30am tomorrow according to Labourlist.

But as I posted the neighbouring Conservative MP for Beckenham, Bob Stewart has conceded, defeat saying on Sunday Politics London that they had “absolutely no chance” on BBCSunday Politics London – leaving it a two horse race between us and Labour.

And with a large BAME community (about 44%), Windrush is likely to also impact on the Tory vote.

There is a report on the UKIP candidate on Pink News.

Asked if he believes sexual orientation is “fixed at birth” in an online Q&A with UKIP website ‘Support 4 the Family’, Mr Kurten suggested that homosexuality is often the result of childhood sexual abuse. He said: “The latest scientific studies show that incidence of homosexuality in adults decreases with age, so it is unlikely to be fixed at birth.

Nominations close on Monday 21st May.

Have a read of the Mayor’s report on the effect of Brexit on London here

In short a Brexit especially outside the customs union and the single market is dire for London and probably even more for Lewisham that will suffer a chill wind blowing down from the city.