Iain Dale to quiz party president candidates TONIGHT on LBC

Christine Jardine and Mark Pack will face broadcaster Iain Dale on LBC in just over half an hour’s time.
ATTN LIBERAL DEMOCRAT MEMBERS
Tonight on the @LBC Newshour at 7.45pm I'll be interviewing LibDem presidential candidates @cajardineMP & @markpack pic.twitter.com/7xvIWq5VVY
— Iain Dale (@IainDale) October 23, 2019
Listen live here.
This is the start of a gruelling weekend of hustings for the pair with six events between now and Sunday. See here for full details.
The fact this interview is taking place at all speaks volumes of Lib Dem progress in London. A very encouraging sign.
Tory candidate, defeated by Norman Lamb. Still has Tory opinions. Amateur Psephologist.