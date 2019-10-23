The Voice

Iain Dale to quiz party president candidates TONIGHT on LBC

By | Wed 23rd October 2019 - 7:11 pm

Christine Jardine and Mark Pack will face broadcaster Iain Dale on LBC in just over half an hour’s time.

Listen live here.

This is the start of a gruelling weekend of hustings for the pair with six events between now and Sunday. See here for full details.

  • GaryE 23rd Oct '19 - 7:22pm

    The fact this interview is taking place at all speaks volumes of Lib Dem progress in London. A very encouraging sign.

  • Richard Underhill 23rd Oct '19 - 7:59pm

    Tory candidate, defeated by Norman Lamb. Still has Tory opinions. Amateur Psephologist.

