ICYMI: Complain to BBC about coverage of Lib Dem local election win

There are two elements of the BBC’s coverage of the local elections that are simply ridiculous and need to be complained about.

The first is their oft expressed line that the message the voters were giving to the Conservative and Labour parties is that they wanted them to get on with Brexit.

So that would be why they voted in huge numbers for the party whose aim is to stop Brexit, then, is it?

The Liberal Democrats gained over 700 seats, a spectacular feat by any standards. We put in our best ever performance in terms of seat gain in a local election. The message is clear – a significant proportion of the electorate want this Brexit nonsense to be stopped.

The second

Seriously. The BBC’s flagship political programme has no guest from the Liberal Democrats on the weekend after we won a national election.

That has to be disgraceful by any standards.

Things will only change if enough of us complain about it. The BBC may churn out rubbish responses to complaints but they will take notice of what people are complaining about. So, before you head out of the day, complain away. 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Bill le Breton 4th May '19 - 9:34am

    See developing thread here: https://www.libdemvoice.org/the-666-moment-passed-60707.html

  • nigel hunter 4th May '19 - 10:27am

    Yes complain to the BBC.
    We must rapidly get the thank you letters out stating WE are the party of remain,stop Brexit. We have no high profile media people like Change UK have. Our strength lies on the ground and should be organised not just for the Euro’s but for the general election that will be approaching if May goes or is not untill 2022.
    Change UK blanked out Jo. in one of their media articles.All parties will be ganging up on us. We need to campaign for PR as the parties that do not come on top of the pile . An ‘unholy alliance’ could bring forth PR.will feel cheated

  • Dan 4th May '19 - 10:28am

    Seriously…. Starting to sound like the tories and Labour and snp… Oh oh the BBC is biased against us. They have a tory, a Labour, a Welsh nationalist and the green.. Yay green well done. This was probably lined up weeks ago. Yet we cannot argue that the majority of people want brexit stopped as you could argue that in the North we didn’t do as well. This is the brexit heart lands. So perhaps less preaching and screeching at them and that they are wrong and a little more listening to their concerns. I for one do not like what the EU has become, been very vocal about it on this site several times. I do not believe in the federal Europe in no manner shape or form or a united States, what I believe in is a cooperative Europe. So lets make it clear what we believe in… And. Y the way the EURO… Loathe that as well

  • Fiona 4th May '19 - 10:44am

    Dan, I recognise your concern that it does all sound like the Tories/Labour/SNP complaining, and they often do complain unfairly, but you know what else? They get substantially more media coverage than us and in the case of the SNP they got a fraction of our votes. And the SNP have no shame in complaining about their UK-wide coverage on weeks when it’s English/Northern Irish elections (along with every other week) when they always get the most air-time in Scotland only news all year round.

    So yes, complaining can feel a bit cringy, but unfortunately we’re living in times when the squeaky wheel gets the oil.

