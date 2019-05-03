Caron Lindsay

The 666 moment passed

Fri 3rd May 2019 - 11:15 pm

There was a moment that I feared that we would end up gaining 666 councillors.

It happened.

Briefly.

But it quickly passed.

And the final total topped  700.

The Tories briefed the papers that they could lose 1000 seats at the weekend. This, we all thought, was expectation management. We thought that our own 500 gains briefing to the press was about as good as it could get. And we were wildly pessimistic in the end.

I was thrilled to see my old mate and former Chesterfield Lib Dem MP Paul Holmes re-elected to the Council. And regular Lib Dem Voice contributor Ed Fordham elected as Councillor for Brockwell along with two ward colleagues.

Moor ward in that town has a history of close elections. I remember missing out on winning a seat from Labour in a by-election there in about 1994 by 17ish votes.

Look at how close we were to 9 gains there:

It’s a long time since we had a night like this.

But let’s just enjoy it as a stage on the journey. It’s not the end in itself. We need all Remainers to swing behind us on May 23rd to send a very clear message that Brexit can and must be stopped.

It’s very odd that Theresa May is saying that the message from voters is that the Tories and Labour need to deliver Brexit. Of course that is why so many people chose to vote for the strongest Remain party. The will of the people needs to be re-evaluated tonight.

But of course not every Liberal Democrat won. Manchester Lib Dems fought an amazing campaign and came so painfully close to a big breakthrough. My heart absolutely breaks for them.

It is so good to see that they are still determined to go on.

Huge amounts of love and sympathy to everyone who didn’t make it this time.

Typically, though, when we win an election by a million miles, gaining hundreds of seats while Labour and Tories lose out, we don’t get interviewed on the BBC’s flagship political programme:

They get away with this because we let them.

Complain. A lot. Here’s how.
Allow yourself to bask in the joy of winning. And then get back out there. We have a job to do on 23 May.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

