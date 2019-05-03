+++Final results – Lib Dems gain a stonking 676 councillors, 11 councils and 19% of the national vote, amid 1269 losses for the Tories and 63 for Labour

Here are the final May 2nd council election results, now that all the results are in.

The Lib Dems are UP by a stonking 676 (net) seats, with 688 holds, 683 gains and 7 losses. We’ve gained control of 11 councils. We have become the largest party in a “no overall control” situation in 5 further councils.

The Tories are down by 1,269 councillors and have lost control of a net 45 councils. (Yes – count them – control of forty five councils, net, has been lost by the Tories. That’s FOUR FIVE!! You can check it here if you don’t believe me).

Labour are down by 63 councillors and have lost control of a net 6 councils.

The BBC say we are on 19% of the national vote with the Tories and Labour tied on 28%.

We’ve gained control of these councils:

FROM THE TORIES:

BATH AND NORTH EAST SOMERSET

CHELMSFORD

COTSWOLD

HINCKLEY AND BOSWORTH

MOLE VALLEY

SOMERSET WEST AND TAUNTON

VALE OF THE WHITE HORSE

WINCHESTER

FROM NOC:

NORTH NORFOLK

NORTH DEVON

TEIGNBRIDGE

We are also now the largest party, with no overall control, at Arun, Mendip, St Albans and South Oxfordshire – all from previous Tory control.

We have now become the largest party in York in a no overall control situation. Labour were the largest party before yesterday.

In Stockport we are the equal largest party, with Labour, with no overall control.

We’ve also held control of Eastborne, Eastleigh, Oadby and Wigston, Three Rivers, South Lakeland, South Somerset and Watford.

We remain the largest party with no overall control in Bedford and Portsmouth.

We held the Mayoralty in Bedford. Well done Dave!

Jacob Rees-Mogg now has a Lib Dem councillor representing him.

After Paddy Ashdown, Vince Cable is now second in the league table of Lib Dem leaders relative to councillor increases that they presided over. Hat-tip to Dr Mark Pack for this information.

Vince Cable this evening hailed the best ever gains of councillors in one set of local elections in the party’s history.

With the party on track to secure a national equivalent vote share of 19% – the best since 2010 – Vince hailed the result as a clear sign the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party for remain going into the European Elections.

Vince Cable said:

These are spectacularly good results, stemming from the hard work and the commitment of our campaigners all around the country. This is a springboard to the European elections in three weeks’ time, when we hope to do well again. Ours is the strongest Remain voice in British politics. Every Liberal Democrat vote is a vote to stop Brexit.

The biggest story of election day is you! Thank you for everything you did, for all the tenacity, persistence and sheer guts that it took to work so hard to bring about this stunning set of results!

Please let me know if I have made any errors or omitted something important in this post. There’s a lot to take in!

