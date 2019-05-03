Paul Walter

++Lib Dems win Teignbridge

By | Fri 3rd May 2019 - 3:33 pm

The Lib Dems have just won Teignbridge District Council from no overall council.

We gained 10 seats, while the Tories lost 11 seats. An independent gained one seat.

We’ve now gained 423 seats over the country.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarmatt 3rd May - 3:34pm
    @Paul Walter "Oh. So the European parliament is a big democratic deal after all?" I wouldn't say that at all, however, that doesn't mean if...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 3rd May - 3:23pm
    @Dilettante Eye "congratulations to all those Lib Dem councillors now planning how to fill local pot-holes, but maybe the greater question from yesterday’s ‘leave-no-show’ ought...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 3rd May - 2:59pm
    First of all, congratulations to the new Liberal Democrat Councillors, commiserations to the losing candidates. I have of course read stories that some people have...
  • User AvatarIsabelle Parasram 3rd May - 2:37pm
    Peter Hirst: You are absolutely right that fear is at the heart of knife crime. When I've spoken to those involved in gang wars, they've...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 3rd May - 2:36pm
    Brexit is obviously a factor in these Elections but not always in obvious ways, a lot of Leave Voters disagree with us but respect our...
  • User AvatarIsabelle Parasram 3rd May - 2:33pm
    Lorenzo Cherin: thank you for your encouragement and support in the work that I am trying to do, which is to tie together the various...