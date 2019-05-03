++Lib Dems win Teignbridge

The Lib Dems have just won Teignbridge District Council from no overall council.
We gained 10 seats, while the Tories lost 11 seats. An independent gained one seat.
RESULT: Teignbridge – LD GAIN FROM NOC
RESULT: Teignbridge – LD GAIN FROM NOC

See full results: #LocalElections2019
— BBC Election (@bbcelection) May 3, 2019
We’ve now gained 423 seats over the country.
