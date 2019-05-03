++3pm update – Lib Dems win control of Mole Valley District council

Huge changes at Mole Valley Council as Lib Dem’s win 9 seats and control of the council. I’m back in – now in Beare Green. An unexpected but enjoyable win against a strong incumbent. pic.twitter.com/xWnmt3R7qb
— Caroline Salmon (@CarolineMSalmon) May 3, 2019
The news has just come in that the Liberal Democrats have won control of Mole Valley District Council. We gained 8 seats, while the Tories lost 9. There was one gain for an Independent.
So, the status is currently:
With 162 out of 248 councils declared:
The BBC say we are on 19% of the national vote with the Tories and Labour tied on 28%.
Lib Dems are UP by 396 councillors, with 388 holds, 400 gains and 4 losses.
The Tories are down by 648 and Labour are down by 60 councillors.
We’ve gained control of these councils:
FROM THE TORIES:
MOLE VALLEY
CHELMSFORD
SOMERSET WEST AND TAUNTON
HINCKLEY AND BOSWORTH
BATH AND NORTH EAST SOMERSET
COTSWOLD
WINCHESTER
FROM NOC:
NORTH NORFOLK
NORTH DEVON
We are also now the largest party, with no overall control, at Mendip, St Albans and South Oxfordshire.
In Stockport we are the equal largest party, with Labour, with no overall control.
We’ve also held South Lakeland, South Somerset, Watford and Eastleigh.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
I heard someone say we ‘won’ the Southport constituency. It’s buried in the much bigger Sefton Council so not as easy to notice as the places where the constituency is the same boundaries as the council, but if you just look at the Southport wards we apparently won 39% of the vote to Labour’s 23% and the Tories 20%.
Well done the Dems 500+, looking forward to UKIP doing the ton and Cons breaking the 1000 barrier.