++3pm update – Lib Dems win control of Mole Valley District council

Huge changes at Mole Valley Council as Lib Dem’s win 9 seats and control of the council. I’m back in – now in Beare Green. An unexpected but enjoyable win against a strong incumbent. pic.twitter.com/xWnmt3R7qb — Caroline Salmon (@CarolineMSalmon) May 3, 2019



The news has just come in that the Liberal Democrats have won control of Mole Valley District Council. We gained 8 seats, while the Tories lost 9. There was one gain for an Independent.

So, the status is currently:

With 162 out of 248 councils declared:

The BBC say we are on 19% of the national vote with the Tories and Labour tied on 28%.

Lib Dems are UP by 396 councillors, with 388 holds, 400 gains and 4 losses.

The Tories are down by 648 and Labour are down by 60 councillors.

We’ve gained control of these councils:

FROM THE TORIES:

MOLE VALLEY

CHELMSFORD

SOMERSET WEST AND TAUNTON

HINCKLEY AND BOSWORTH

BATH AND NORTH EAST SOMERSET

COTSWOLD

WINCHESTER

FROM NOC:

NORTH NORFOLK

NORTH DEVON

We are also now the largest party, with no overall control, at Mendip, St Albans and South Oxfordshire.

In Stockport we are the equal largest party, with Labour, with no overall control.

We’ve also held South Lakeland, South Somerset, Watford and Eastleigh.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.