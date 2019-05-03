Paul Walter

++3pm update – Lib Dems win control of Mole Valley District council

By | Fri 3rd May 2019 - 3:10 pm



The news has just come in that the Liberal Democrats have won control of Mole Valley District Council. We gained 8 seats, while the Tories lost 9. There was one gain for an Independent.

So, the status is currently:

With 162 out of 248 councils declared:

The BBC say we are on 19% of the national vote with the Tories and Labour tied on 28%.

Lib Dems are UP by 396 councillors, with 388 holds, 400 gains and 4 losses.

The Tories are down by 648 and Labour are down by 60 councillors.

We’ve gained control of these councils:

FROM THE TORIES:

MOLE VALLEY
CHELMSFORD
SOMERSET WEST AND TAUNTON
HINCKLEY AND BOSWORTH
BATH AND NORTH EAST SOMERSET
COTSWOLD
WINCHESTER

FROM NOC:

NORTH NORFOLK
NORTH DEVON

We are also now the largest party, with no overall control, at Mendip, St Albans and South Oxfordshire.

In Stockport we are the equal largest party, with Labour, with no overall control.

We’ve also held South Lakeland, South Somerset, Watford and Eastleigh.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • TonyH 3rd May '19 - 3:34pm

    I heard someone say we ‘won’ the Southport constituency. It’s buried in the much bigger Sefton Council so not as easy to notice as the places where the constituency is the same boundaries as the council, but if you just look at the Southport wards we apparently won 39% of the vote to Labour’s 23% and the Tories 20%.

  • Spidermite 3rd May '19 - 4:03pm

    Well done the Dems 500+, looking forward to UKIP doing the ton and Cons breaking the 1000 barrier.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 3rd May - 3:58pm
    Suppose the Donald comes to the UK, would it be possible to take his mobile 'phone off him, so as to discourage him from tweeting...
  • User Avatarmatt 3rd May - 3:45pm
    @Paul Walter "Oh. So the European parliament is a big democratic deal after all?" I wouldn't say that at all, however, that doesn't mean if...
  • User AvatarTonyH 3rd May - 3:34pm
    I heard someone say we 'won' the Southport constituency. It's buried in the much bigger Sefton Council so not as easy to notice as the...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 3rd May - 3:23pm
    @Dilettante Eye "congratulations to all those Lib Dem councillors now planning how to fill local pot-holes, but maybe the greater question from yesterday’s ‘leave-no-show’ ought...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 3rd May - 2:59pm
    First of all, congratulations to the new Liberal Democrat Councillors, commiserations to the losing candidates. I have of course read stories that some people have...
  • User AvatarIsabelle Parasram 3rd May - 2:37pm
    Peter Hirst: You are absolutely right that fear is at the heart of knife crime. When I've spoken to those involved in gang wars, they've...