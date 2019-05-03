WATCH: Labour’s Barry Gardiner to Tories on Brexit “We are in there trying to bail you guys out”

Coming to a Lib Dem risograph near you very soon, I would imagine.

Seriously, Labour’s shadow international trade minister told Tory James Cleverly ON LIVE TV that “We are in there trying to bail you guys out” on Brexit.

.@BarryGardiner admission on BBC1 that @UKLabour are trying to bail the Tories out to deliver Brexit will go down like a lead balloon with Labour voters… looks like we are seeing that tonight #LocalElections2019 — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) May 2, 2019

You could not make it up. No wonder reports from the talks earlier this week made them sound like a love in. And here is the moment where he actually says it:

The two old parties cannot be allowed to stitch Brexit up between themselves.

Tell everyone you know that Barry Gardiner said this. It can’t be one of these 2am things that everyone forgets.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings