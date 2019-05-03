Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Labour’s Barry Gardiner to Tories on Brexit “We are in there trying to bail you guys out”

By | Fri 3rd May 2019 - 9:45 am

Coming to  a Lib Dem risograph near you very soon, I would imagine.

Seriously, Labour’s shadow international trade minister told Tory James Cleverly ON LIVE TV that “We are in there trying to bail you guys out” on Brexit.

You could not make it up. No wonder reports from the talks earlier this week made them sound like a love in. And here is the moment where he actually says it:

The two old parties cannot be allowed to stitch Brexit up between themselves.

Tell everyone you know that Barry Gardiner said this. It can’t be one of these 2am things that everyone forgets.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

8 Comments

  • Andrew Ducker 3rd May '19 - 10:08am

    Anyone got a copy of this on YouTube, or a Twitter video clip?

  • malc 3rd May '19 - 10:42am

    Why would this be a bad thing? Isn’t co-operation between the government and the opposition what most people have been asking for? I’ve no time, or confidence in May or Corbyn, but if they can come up with an acceptable deal then good luck to them.

  • Yeovil Yokel 3rd May '19 - 10:45am

    Andrew Ducker – the video clip was still available on the Politics section of the BBC News website, as of 10:43 this morning.

  • Andrew Ducker 3rd May '19 - 10:54am

    Thanks Yeovil!

    For anyone who wants a direct link:
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48143435/labour-trying-to-bail-out-tories-on-brexit

  • frankie 3rd May '19 - 11:02am

    This should come as a shock to no one, he has form and so does Jeremey and Co. I suspect the cries of be nice to Jezza give him the benefit are harder to utter everyday, because every day in every way they get Lexiteer and Lexiteer.
    https://twitter.com/i/status/1124191837051326464

    Barry happly bailing the Tories out. Bless Tory enablers whould have thunk it.

  • Yeovil Yokel 3rd May '19 - 11:06am

    Sorry, Andrew, I’m not very good at the techy stuff. For once, I didn’t mind seeing Jo Swinson being elbowed out of the ‘discussion’!

  • John Marriott 3rd May '19 - 1:50pm

    As for “bailing out” the Tories, if I were Corbyn or May, I would be pulling out all the stops to get a ‘deal’ before the deadline. Both Labour and Tories need an EU Parliamentary election right now like a hole in the head! Mind you, they would probably both need a three line whip to get this to happen. A tough ask.

  • frankie 3rd May '19 - 7:06pm

    I see the BBC has managed to exclude the Lib Dems from any questions. The question they should be asked is “Is it difficult to spot the big winners, because obviously you can’t”.

    The poor souls must be sobbing into their white wine, muttering I can’t believe they are back.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Holmes 3rd May - 9:56pm
    Caron, thanks for the praise but I really can't take credit for 'honing the 'Hinckley and Bosworth team' although I did work with them for...
  • User AvatarAndy 3rd May - 9:33pm
    Well done. LDs need to pick their next leader carefully. Would be crazy to oppose a C&S deal with Labour which gives: Lords reform; PR...
  • User AvatarRoland Postle 3rd May - 9:31pm
    @ Peter Watson "I’m surprised nobody has commented on the huge rise in the number of independent councillors, which for me is the story of...
  • User AvatarTonyH 3rd May - 9:22pm
    @Paul Barker: "If we had stood in more than half the Seats we would have got even more Votes. We can’t know how many more."...
  • User Avatarmarcstevens 3rd May - 9:08pm
    That's incredible, 700 who would've thunk it. Just goes to show what hard working people on the ground can achieve, the results for the Party...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 3rd May - 9:06pm
    BBC TV were pretty bad to start with and gave a lot of attention to the Greens but seemed to modify their stance in the...