WATCH: Labour’s Barry Gardiner to Tories on Brexit “We are in there trying to bail you guys out”

Coming to a Lib Dem risograph near you very soon, I would imagine.
Seriously, Labour’s shadow international trade minister told Tory James Cleverly ON LIVE TV that “We are in there trying to bail you guys out” on Brexit.
.@BarryGardiner admission on BBC1 that @UKLabour are trying to bail the Tories out to deliver Brexit will go down like a lead balloon with Labour voters… looks like we are seeing that tonight #LocalElections2019
— Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) May 2, 2019
You could not make it up. No wonder reports from the talks earlier this week made them sound like a love in. And here is the moment where he actually says it:
The two old parties cannot be allowed to stitch Brexit up between themselves.
Tell everyone you know that Barry Gardiner said this. It can’t be one of these 2am things that everyone forgets.
Anyone got a copy of this on YouTube, or a Twitter video clip?
Why would this be a bad thing? Isn’t co-operation between the government and the opposition what most people have been asking for? I’ve no time, or confidence in May or Corbyn, but if they can come up with an acceptable deal then good luck to them.
Andrew Ducker – the video clip was still available on the Politics section of the BBC News website, as of 10:43 this morning.
Thanks Yeovil!
For anyone who wants a direct link:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48143435/labour-trying-to-bail-out-tories-on-brexit
This should come as a shock to no one, he has form and so does Jeremey and Co. I suspect the cries of be nice to Jezza give him the benefit are harder to utter everyday, because every day in every way they get Lexiteer and Lexiteer.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1124191837051326464
Barry happly bailing the Tories out. Bless Tory enablers whould have thunk it.
Sorry, Andrew, I’m not very good at the techy stuff. For once, I didn’t mind seeing Jo Swinson being elbowed out of the ‘discussion’!
As for “bailing out” the Tories, if I were Corbyn or May, I would be pulling out all the stops to get a ‘deal’ before the deadline. Both Labour and Tories need an EU Parliamentary election right now like a hole in the head! Mind you, they would probably both need a three line whip to get this to happen. A tough ask.
I see the BBC has managed to exclude the Lib Dems from any questions. The question they should be asked is “Is it difficult to spot the big winners, because obviously you can’t”.
The poor souls must be sobbing into their white wine, muttering I can’t believe they are back.