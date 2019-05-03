Caron Lindsay

What a brilliant night – “the best local elections for the Lib Dems in a generation”

By | Fri 3rd May 2019 - 8:09 am

Four years ago, I was utterly heartbroken at this time in the morning. Not only had we lost almost all our MPs, but we’d suffered heavy losses in the council election.

Today, after spending most of yesterday in a darkened room whimpering in pain, I wake to absolutely brilliant results. Already we are up (at the time of writing) 271 councillors and most of the results aren’t in yet.

It’s not surprising that Ed Davey described the results on BBC Breakfast as the best local elections for the Lib Dems in a generation.

Some more of the highlights:

We seem to have surprised the BBC’s political editor:

A result we knew was on the cards a few weeks ago as it was clear that the Tory vote was disappearing like snow off a dyke.

And here are the very happy councillors:

Jacob Rees-Mogg has a Lib Dem councillor now.

Yvette Cooper’s backyard now contains Liberal Democrat Councillor Tom Gordon stormed to victory from a standing start in his home ward after moving down from Newcastle.

Three times the vote of the Labour Party. 9 times the vote of the Conservatives and Greens. And all that in just a few months’ spirited and energetic campaigning.

His former colleagues in Newcastle were delighted.

And here is Councillor Gordon:

 

Chelmsford’s result was simply outstanding – from 5 councillors to 31 and the Conservatives falling from 52 seats to just 21.

I have never been more glad to be proved wrong as far as Hinckley and Bosworth were concerned. They thought they might pull off overall control, but I thought that was a tiny bit ambitious, even with their ace team which has been honed to perfection over the years by former Lib Dem MP for Chesterfield, Paul Holmes. But they did it. It’s a fantastic result for Michael Mullaney and the team there.

And the local results bode very well for Lib Dem PPCs – for example our own Kirsten Johnson in North Devon and Daisy Cooper in St Albans.

It was fascinating seeing Labour’s Andrew Gwynne trying to excuse their failure. It’s incredible that the official opposition is losing seats along with the worst government in living memory. It goes to show that their deliberately ambiguous position on Brexit is not getting them anywhere. In fact, their shadow trade secretary Barry Gardner gave the game away on the BBC, saying that they had been trying to help the Tories out to deliver Brexit. On the other hand, Gwynne wouldn’t answer whether they were a Brexit or a Remain party.

This makes the next couple of weeks pretty dangerous. Will the two old parties try to stitch up a deal on Brexit to try to resume the positions to which they think they are entitled.

What does all this mean? It shows that the Liberal Democrats are back on their A game. We’ve run stellar campaigns across the country and have the capacity to do very well in the European elections. And we have the best possible message – vote Liberal Democrat to stop Brexit.

The results show a party getting back to its best – and Remain voters will take that into account when they make their choices in 3 weeks time.

And Theresa May’s bad day will continue when she has to speak to the Scottish Conservatives Conference.

The results echo those joyful times in the 1990s when we stormed to victory in Labour fiefdoms where they had simply neglected their areas because they never had to work to stay in power. In Scotland, where the Lib Dems delivered STV for local government, we don’t see so much of that these days, because those fiefdoms have been swept away.

Along with Tom Gordon’s gain, we have THREE new councillors in Barnsley. And ONE in Bolsover, home of Dennis Skinner. 25 years ago we pulled off a County Council by-election gain there. It’s good to see that we are back on form.

There will be many more results to pore over later. I’m off to work now. See you later today.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
One Comment

  • frankie 3rd May '19 - 8:21am

    It wasn’t only Laura who has been blindsided the whole lot of our poltical commentators have been. John Curtice is trying to recover from his original pronouncements of UKIP surge, to the Lib Dems havn’t done that well; err we have, pity it ruins your pet theory, but there you go facts do that to theories. My particular favourite bit from Labourlist
    07.40 #LibDemFightback is now trending on Twitter. Eye roll.

    07.35 Sky News’ Tamara Cohen says “Lib Dem fightback”. Drink (coffee?).

