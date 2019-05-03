Election results status: “Conservatives ☹️…Labour ☹️ Lib Dems 😁” – open thread

**6:33 summary: The Lib Dems have gained control of eight councils (two from NOC) and held two. We’ve won 177 extra council seats – making a total of 384 including seats held. The Tories have lost 11 councils and 254 seats. Labour have lost 2 councils and 45 seats. We’ve gained control of:

FROM THE TORIES:

CHELMSFORD

SOMERSET WEST AND TAUNTON

HINCKLEY AND BOSWORTH

BATH AND NORTH EAST SOMERSET

COTSWOLD

WINCHESTER

FROM NOC:

NORTH NORFOLK

NORTH DEVON

We’ve also held South Lakeland and Eastleigh.

Layla Moran has summarised this as “the best @LibDems local election results since 2003 – right in the aftermath of the Iraq war”. Ed Davey has described this news as “the best results in a generation”.**

7:07 ++The Lib Dems have won control of the Vale of the White Horse district council from the Tories after winning 20 out of 38 seats with several results still to come.

6:53 The Guardian Live results tracker has us on 259 gained seats and 253 held. They have the Tories with 377 lost seats and Labour with 63 lost seats.

6:44 The Press Association report:

The Conservatives have failed to take control of Torbay, after winning 15 seats of the 35 declared with just one result to come.

6:42: Our Bath and North East Somerset victory includes a win in ward where Jacob Rees-Mogg lives! Here’s a great quote from defeated former Conservative council leader Tim Warren, who lost to Lib Dem David Wood:

The guy who took my seat did a great campaign and when you are running a council you have to work full-time, and I didn’t have the time to match him.

The above title quote is from the BBC’s Nick Eardley.

Well done everyone for all your hard work! It’s great to see some really good news this morning. Look at this snapshot!:

Vince Cable is meant to be standing down as Lib Dem leader after these elections. At this rate, they'll be carrying him shoulder high out of party HQ. pic.twitter.com/2wdj7vXouO — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) May 3, 2019

The Guardian online front page is a treat:



Voters punished the two main parties over Brexit as the Tories and Labour both suffered early losses in the English local council elections. The Conservatives had been expecting a tough night amid frustration at Theresa May’s failure to take Britain out of the EU as planned. But Labour also struggled, losing seats amid confusion among voters over the party’s stance on Brexit. In contrast the Liberal Democrats were on course for a strong performance, with predictions it could make as many as 500 gains, while the Greens and Ukip were also picking up seats.

Just recently, Guardian Live has commented:

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Liberal Democrats are the big winners from tonight. There’s talk that they are being seen as the natural party of opposition as voters turn away from the Tories and Labour, in both leave and remain areas.

Some of the Lib Dem gains in the south are v impressive. Overnight they are reversing big declines and in some places going further than they've ever been. Bath and NE Somerset: +23 (never held it before)

North Norfolk: +15

Cotswold: +8 (never held it before)

Winchester: +6 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) May 3, 2019

Press Association summary as of 6:18:

Conservatives Councils held: 29 (down 11) Seats won: 896 (down 254) Labour Councils held: 37 (down 2) Seats won: 806 (down 45) Lib Dems Councils held: 8 (up 6) Seats won: 384 (up 177) Greens Seats won: 40 (up 33) Ukip Seats won: 12 (down 4)

Morning. Long way to go, but local election picture at 0600; Tories losing a lot of seats – but not as bad as some predicted (yet) Labour not making big gains – at the moment on a net loss BIG gains for Liberal Democrats Greens doing well too pic.twitter.com/DFTtoR7hJ3 — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) May 3, 2019

Another way of explaining local election picture at 0600… Conservatives ☹️ (but not yet 😩) Labour ☹️ Lib Dems 😁 Greens 🙂 Independents 😁 — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) May 3, 2019

Just looking at some highlights: