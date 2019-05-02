Good luck, everybody!

As this post goes live, indefatigable Liberal Democrats the length of England will have been up for hours delivering last minute leaflets in the local elections.

They have a tough day of more leafletting and knocking up (which is nowhere near as exciting as it sounds) ahead of them.

One of the best smells in the world is the breakfast roll cooking when you come in from your good morning leaflets.

But after that, there’s still a good 12 hours of work left.

And usually after the local elections, you can put your feet up for a week or so. Well, that didn’t happen in 2017 because some woman had a rush of blood to the head on a walking holiday in Wales and called a general election. It’s not going to happen now either because of the impending European elections.

The polling day operation is a crucial part of the campaign. Voters in local elections aren’t always inclined to go to the polls – the turnout is usually pretty small compared to a general election. Getting more of ours out than the opposition gets of theirs is crucial.

However tired you may feel, hold on to the idea of how brilliant it will feel if we win these elections. It will give us huge momentum going in to the Euros.

Keep going up until 10pm tonight. I’ll be on the phones for candidates across the country this evening.

Special good luck to our regular contributor Ed Fordham who is seeking elected office for himself for a change in the Brockwell ward in Chesterfield, to the North Devon team led by our Kirsten Johnson, to April Preston in Manchester Withington and Tom Gordon in Wakefield’s Knottingley and Ferrybridge ward.

April has the support of Jo Swinson in this video recorded a couple of months ago.

@joswinson’s message to your candidate in Withington @AprilPreston_ from a few weeks ago. We, like the Swinson household will be cheering with glee when our community goes to #voteaprilthismay! pic.twitter.com/pyu756Jy8i — #VoteAprilThisMay #Withington (@withingtonLDs) April 30, 2019

I hope so much that April gets to bring her unique perspective to Manchester’s awful Labour council. She would be such a strong representative.

I almost crashed the car last night when I heard Tom Gordon on Radio flipping Four! He was talking about how he had been assaulted on the campaign trail. I knew about it because my friend is heavily involved in this campaign, but now the whole country does.

Tom has run a stellar campaign against a neglectful and nonchalant Labour Council and I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed that he gets in.

We have so many hard-working, brilliant candidates who will fight like hell for their communities. Let’s go out there and get them in.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings