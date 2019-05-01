First successful recall petition means there will be a parliamentary by-election in Peterborough

Former MP Fiona Onasanya
For the first time, a recall petition under the Recall of MPs Act 2015 has been successful. There will be a parliamentary by-election in Peterborough.
The Speaker has announced that the Recall Petition in #Peterborough has been successful.
As more than 10% of the constituency's electorate signed the petition, Fiona Onasanya is no longer an MP and there will be a by-election in Peterborough. pic.twitter.com/DGkTtjY5uO
— UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) May 1, 2019
LAB Labour 48.1%
CON Conservative 46.8%
LD Liberal Democrat 3.3%
GRN Green Party 1.8%
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Brexit party leader Nigel Farage announced that they will to fight Peterborough “to win”.
Ian Paisley MP DUP (son of Ian Paisley MP DUP) was not recalled.
He declared a “miracle”.