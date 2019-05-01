Paul Walter

First successful recall petition means there will be a parliamentary by-election in Peterborough

By | Wed 1st May 2019 - 8:20 pm

Official portrait of Fiona Onasanya crop 1
Former MP Fiona Onasanya

For the first time, a recall petition under the Recall of MPs Act 2015 has been successful. There will be a parliamentary by-election in Peterborough.


In the 2017 general election the Peterborough result was:

LAB Labour 48.1%
CON Conservative 46.8%
LD Liberal Democrat 3.3%
GRN Green Party 1.8%

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 1st May '19 - 9:01pm

    Brexit party leader Nigel Farage announced that they will to fight Peterborough “to win”.
    Ian Paisley MP DUP (son of Ian Paisley MP DUP) was not recalled.
    He declared a “miracle”.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMatthew Huntbach 1st May - 8:43pm
    David Evershed I suggest that rather than dividing up the cake in a different way, Liberal policy objectives should be to increase the size of...
  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 1st May - 8:15pm
    frankie I comment on this site and many others of both a Leave and Remain disposition. I don’t (or resist), speaking to family, friends, other...
  • User AvatarMartin 1st May - 8:03pm
    Paul Baker: Unless it is basically May's agreement, the negotiators would have to reframe the deal and the EU 27 would have to reconvene. Moreover...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 1st May - 7:56pm
    @Dilettante Eye I believe that the Tory policies of the 1980s had an averse effect on many working class communities, Labour took their votes for...
  • User AvatarGlenn 1st May - 7:46pm
    Frankie In my case it's because I'm actually a Lib Dem voter. Why argue politics with people at all, when experience tells you that virtually...
  • User AvatarFiona 1st May - 7:38pm
    It's never going to be possible to fully balance the rights of assumed victims with the presumption of innocence, and while it is inevitable there...