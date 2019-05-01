The Voice

Cable calls for criminal investigation into Williamson’s conduct

Following the sacking of Gavin Williamson as Defence Secretary over the Huawei leak, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable has called for a thorough criminal investigation into breaches of the Official Secrets Act. He said:

This story cannot begin and end with dismissal from office.

What is at stake is the capacity of our security services to give advice at the highest level.

This must now be referred to the Metropolitan Police for a thorough criminal investigation into breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

