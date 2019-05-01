Corbyn and Hobson’s Choice

Read the book – it’s Hobson’s choice.

Has the Leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition actually read J A Hobson’s “Imperialism”? That is the question posed by today’s Times.

J A Hobson (not to be confused with J R Hartley) “Imperialism: A Study” 1902. As I remember it was a green book with a black spine or was it a black book with a green spine? I think our copy went in the book cull of 2017 when we moved house. It probably went to Oxfam – going the same way as “Green Eggs and Ham” and the “Very Hungry Caterpillar”. Books from a different era outgrown by our family.

To be fair, I read a lot of Lenin as a student as my course on Russian History required. But pre cursors to Lenin, like Hobson, that was going a bit too far so poor old Hobson, was, I’m sorry to say, earnestly bought but never read.

Also when I was a student there was a seemingly very sincere post grad who went around giving his socialist pamphlets to all those who would stop and listen for a few moments. Having given up and taken one it was only sometime later that I noticed that after a few pages of hackneyed guff about the “commanding heights” of the economy the pamphlet blamed all the world’s ills on China and the “yellow peril”.

So politicians, beware the book you have never read, but sits pretentiously on your bookshelf ready to embarrass you in the future! And if you haven’t read it – best to own up!

Here’s my top 5 of books people of a learned and Liberal persuasion pretend they have read. In reverse order:

The Power of the Powerless – Vaclav Havel Vindication of the Rights of Woman – Mary Wollstonecraft The Economic Consequences of the Peace – J M Keynes Two Treatises of Government – John Locke And of course, the big Daddy of them all coming in at Number One “On Liberty” – John Stuart Mill

Which ones have I actually read? All the way through? I couldn’t possibly comment. What about you?

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East