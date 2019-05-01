Social Mobility stagnates, with those from poorer backgrounds having life-long disadvantage

The report out yesterday from the Social Mobility Commission deserves a closer look. It says that inequality is entrenched from birth.

Lib Dems have argued for years about equality of opportunity – that some are born into families which provide many more opportunities and better life outcomes, a great many others are born into families stuck in a cycle of poverty, low pay and diminished life chances.

When I read Sir Anthony Atkinson’s book several years ago, Inequality, these points were made and the revered economist gave ideas as to how he thought they could be tackled.

But year in, year out, the rich are getting richer and the poor poorer. The State of the Nation Report 2019 says that “urgent action needs to be taken to help close the privilege gap.”

Being born privileged means you are likely to remain priviledged, whilst being born disavantaged means you may have to overcome barriers to improve you and your children’s social mobility.

Their report says social mobility has stagnated over the last four years and something needs to be done about it. As this is a Government commission, I hope the Government is listening and does take immediate action. Austerity has gone on long enough and the effect is not only immediate but long-term.

Closure of childrens’ centres, cuts in school funding, and overstretched and underfunded Further Education institutions are all listed as factors. The report highlights the difficulty of young people from poorer backgrounds accessing degree apprenticeships and the increased likelihood that they begin working life on low wages. The report calls on Government to lead by example and pay the voluntary living wage to all its staff and contractors.

The report is worth a full read, I can only extract points that resonated with me here. Two key findings stood out to me. Firstly, that only 21% of people living with disability from working class backgrounds enter the highest-paid occupations. The ‘Double Disadvantage’ of class and disability limits life prospects. Secondly, this double-disadvantage also applies to women: “even within professional jobs, women from working class backgrounds are paid 35 per cent less than men from more affluent backgrounds.”

These double-disadvantages worry me – if we are working towards a more equal society, that work needs to be a multi-layered approach of tackling all kinds of inequality in a joined-up way. Just tackling income inequality and ignoring other factors would only solve part of the problem. Having a broader approach which combines factors such as disability, ethnicity and gender with economic social mobility improvements is needed.

Some suggestions from the report include:

Extending the eligibility of the 30-hours free child care offer by lowering the lower income limit of eligibility

Introducing a Student Premium for young people aged 16-19 that models the Pupil Premium in schools

Implementing the Opportunity Areas scheme from the Department for Education, which would provide investment in skills, jobs and infrastructure in areas of low social mobility and low pay

The Government should equalise adult education funding across FE, degree apprenticeships and universities.

I’m proud Lib Dems have a great track-record in leading here, having introduced the Pupil Premium, fought the gender-pay gap, increased the availability of apprenticeships and championed equality of opportunity amongst many other policies. There is just so much more to do. The fight for all types of equality goes on.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.