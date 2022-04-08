IPCC climate change report: what next?

This article aims to summarise the recent Climate Change report that was released by the UN’s IPCC, or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This will be done first by reference to the relevant global region, and near the end there is some further discussion on what comes next, and the role of this Government.

Europe

The report identified some key risks for the European region. First, there are likely to be heat-and-drought related risks to crop growing. While the rising temperatures may make agriculture more successful in Northern Europe, the higher heat and increased water scarcity will reduce output in Southern Europe, and the losses in the South are expected to be far greater than the gains in the North. If the global temperature rises by 2 degrees, water scarcity will likely impact a third of the population living in Southern Europe, or around 50,000,000 people, and if the temperature increases one degree further, more than 100,000,000 Europeans will experience water scarcity. At this temperature level – 3 degrees warmer – it is expected that coastal flood damage will increase ten-fold, and that the number of people impacted by flooding will double.

North, South, and Central America

In North America, severe storms and hurricanes are expected to increase, and as the temperature rises, already-present water scarcity is expected to become a much bigger problem. Furthermore, food supplies from North America will be affected, with fishing zones and agricultural production both likely to be severely impacted by the rising ocean and extreme weather. In Central and South America, rising temperatures have already been impacting the Amazon, with a higher tree mortality rate and reduced forest productivity. A large concern for this region is climate-based migration, which will impact hundreds of millions of people, and will be a resource problem for neighbouring countries. The high rates of poverty in this region increase the likelihood of a migration crisis, and rising temperatures in the region are likely to increase incidents of diseases such as dengue fever and zika.

Asia and Australia

In Asia, increasing temperatures will impact the water reservoirs in the region, starting with the Himalayas. Melting glaciers here and in the Hindu Kush are expected to cause widespread flooding, which will be exacerbated by an increased monsoon output. In the Middle East, the report estimates that by the end of this century, drought conditions could rise by 20%, likely affecting more than a hundred million people. Water hoarding and water scarcity is already present in this region and is expected to increase. In Australia and surrounding areas, there is an expected increase in wildfires, which is directly linked to rising temperatures and increased drought conditions. There is also a strong risk of collapse of the coral reefs, which will massively reduce marine biodiversity in the region and limit fish resources for food supplies.

Africa

Finally, in Africa, it is expected that by 2030, around 110 million people will be exposed to sea level rise, compared to 50 million 20 years ago. Furthermore, agricultural productivity growth has been reduced by 34% since 1961 due to climate change, more than any other region in the world. Income inequality will increase the number of climate-based migrants moving throughout the continent, and while Africa is the continent which has contributed least to climate change, it is likely to be one of the most heavily impacted.

Vulnerable Groups

In every region, indigenous people are expected to be more heavily impacted than others, and loss of biodiversity will severely impede their traditional ways of life. Heritage sites are broadly unprotected from flooding or extreme weather, increasing the likelihood of damage to sites like the Great Pyramids in Egypt or Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

What next?

The ICPP has a range of suggestions to mitigate the most severe of these outcomes, with options such as climate smart agriculture, agricultural and livelihood diversification, space cooling and urban planning to manage heat risks, and early warning systems for both water scarcity and floods. However, a 2019 Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) report showed that the UK was underspending on climate initiatives. Moreover, the developed world failed to contribute 100 billion dollars in climate change mitigation funds by 2020, making the needed increase more unlikely, especially in the wake of universal increased spending on Covid-19 relief.

Call to action

Preventing mass migration crises and climate-related disasters needs to be a priority of the developed world, and the current Government must increase their spending on green infrastructure and international green development. In 2021, the British International Investment group, which is responsible for funding international investment projects, restructured, and many critics are now arguing that the new fund “focuses solely on private-sector investment and profit-making, rather than development goals and poverty reduction.”

If the government is serious about their commitments to reducing emissions and increasing climate resilience, a focus must be placed on working more closely with international partners and developing a more ambitious strategy to prevent climate disaster.

* Jennifer Schwartz is a parliamentary assistant and in Lord Roger Roberts' team Humanitarians Together