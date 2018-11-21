Is It Time For Some Free Market Reforms In The Postal Sector

The Royal Mail was privatised back in 2013, in common with previous privatisations the model used was to move a monopoly type industry into the private sector at the same time leaving elements of that monopoly firmly in place.
Royal Mail was given an ongoing requirement to collect and deliver throughout the UK six days a week and regulated to ensure it did so.
In addition, competitors wishing to provide an alternative letter delivery service have to apply for a license.
The regulator also has powers to control prices and access to the Royal Mail network. In the years that have followed the letter, volumes have fallen dramatically a trend that was already underway prior to privatisation.
Growth in the use of email, initiatives like online bill payment and new regulations such as GDPR are significant factors in this. We are already at a point where very few residential addresses receive mail every day of the week.
At the same time the market in parcels has grown, but in this area, competition is open and fierce. Royal Mail states it wants to transform itself into a parcels company that delivers letters. Now would be a good time to let them do that in a genuinely free market. At the same time, their competitors could also be given the right to operate freely as well.
- Reforming the market in post and parcels would be assisted by taking the following measures:
An immediate reduction in the Universal Service Obligation from six days to five with a phased reduction over a period of time leading to its eventual abolition. Premium services like special delivery could then be made available seven days a week.
- Complete freedom for any potential competitors who want to enter the home letter delivery field without having to get permission from the state regulator.
- Royal Mail to have the freedom to fix its prices for all products including first and second-class mail.
- Bulk posters to be able to access the Royal Mail network at individual delivery offices instead of being restricted to its 38 mail centres.
All the above steps would also have the benefit of reducing and eventually eliminating the regulator from the area of postal services saving the hard-pressed taxpayer money.
In the area of parcels, a free market already exists, and competition has forced Royal Mail to adapt, something they haven’t done in letters.
I firmly believe that there has never been a better time to start modernising the UK’s postal sector along free-market lines.
* David Warren worked in Royal Mail for more than 25 years. He is now a freelance business consultant specialising in this area and a liberal.
I feel like it would be unrealistic to reduce or get rid of the USO. Such a move would presumably significantly damage the ability of worse off households and communities in remote areas to use the postal service, which would be a significant problem. People still need paper forms for so many areas of life, especially access to legal and electoral services where online services just haven’t developed to a point that allows the sort of security people demand for these areas, that I don’t think a liberal government could in conscience take steps that would restrict that access. Money saving is all very well, but I fear that in this case it could come at a problematic cost to remote or badly off rural communities across the UK.
I agree with James Baillie and am totally opposed to any further marketisation of the RM. I still get a daily delivery where I live and for many rural areas and older people the Royal Mail service is a life line. We don’t all live online and by email, there is a serious purpose for letters and they still have their place. It think this is another example of the OBs trying to influence and dictate party policy, let’ s stop them.
Once upon a time, there was effectively a USO on bus services… Those that live outside of London know how that panned out…
Whilst some reform of the USO could be beneficial, I think we need to seriously decide if we want a Royal Mail and a universal service or not and ensure that appropriate investments are made to ensure the continued survival of Royal Mail.