Isolation diary: Collecting the bins

Amazingly, our bin collections have continued as normal during lockdown. I can remember what happens when they are not collected over a long period of time, so am really grateful that the service has not been curtailed.

During the Winter of Discontent (1978-79) waste was not picked up for around 4 weeks. Piles of smelly rubbish appeared on the streets and rats were seen. There was no recycling in those days, so food waste was mixed in with plastic and paper. We were encouraged to “Burn or bury all you can” – a rather unfortunate public message to appear on the gates of the local cemetery and crematorium.

Refuse collection is an unpleasant and physically challenging job, and I have huge respect for the people who do it. But I was alarmed this morning to see that our local teams were exposing themselves to high levels of risk. Not only are they handling waste which could well be infected with the virus, but they do not have masks or disposable gloves. Even more worrying is the fact that they are unable to socially distance themselves while working.

Bin collectors have reported that they don’t feel safe when working.

The Government has provided advice for local authorities on waste collection services, plus guidance on social distancing:

When staff are sharing an enclosed space, such as in refuse and waste collection vehicle cabs and are unable to maintain a 2 metre distance, they should wash their hands for 20 seconds or longer before getting into, or after getting out of, the vehicle, or use hand sanitiser where hand washing is not possible. Where it is not possible to avoid having more than one person in the vehicle, teams should keep the windows of the vehicle open for ventilation, and be careful to avoid touching their face at all times. Staff should still be advised to keep 2 metres apart as much as possible.

On my road there are three people in each team and they all travel in the front cab of the truck together.

The advice to wash or sanitise hands before getting in or out of the cab seems pretty unworkable to me. Bin collectors have always worn thick gloves all the time to protect themselves from dirt and sharp objects, and they are jumping in and out of the cab every few minutes as they work their way along a street.

Are they expected to remove their gloves to use hand sanitiser every two minutes? Or should they be disinfecting their gloves each time in some way? Should they be wearing disposable gloves instead and how often should they change them? Shouldn’t they be wearing masks?

This is one of the many front lines providing essential services to all of us, and they deserve better.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.