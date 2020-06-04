Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Loving June

June is my favourite month. English asparagus, Jersey Royal potatoes waiting to be scrubbed, local strawberries, roses, Wimbledon and cricket – what not to love? – not to mention my birthday later in the month.

As a child I thought my parents had been very clever in arranging my birthday almost exactly halfway between two Christmasses. It spread the presents out very neatly. My memories are of sunny days, sometimes on the beach if the date fell at a weekend. And icecream.

We lived on the Isle of Wight until I was nine. Again I thought my parents had been brilliant in locating our family in the middle of an island so that, whichever direction we went, we would always end up on a beach. Although we didn’t have a car, steam trains were still running all over the island and there was a small halt just 10 minutes walk away.

My father was a Baptist minister and he always programmed in this Victorian hymn when the weather forecast warranted it, so I also associate the words and its cheerful tune with June and my birthday:

Summer suns are glowing
over land and sea;
happy light is flowing
bountiful and free.

Today is my brother-in-law’s birthday. He, his wife and I were all born in June 1945, so we are jointly celebrating a semi-significant date this year. We had planned to meet up and enjoy a champagne tea together, but that will have to wait for now.

I realise that some people may think that this post strikes the wrong tone. The murder of one man in the USA has challenged us all to re-appraise our levels of privilege and unconscious bias. The unravelling of trust in our Government is forcing us to examine our democratic structures in the UK. We have lost so many people to this dreadful virus, and it is still with us.

But, at the risk of sounding sentimental, we should still try to find joy in simple things. They ground us and support our mental health. So where did I leave the clotted cream?

 

 

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

  • Richard Underhill 4th Jun '20 - 6:07pm

    Here’s hoping that you have a happy birthday. You are a ray of sunshine.
    Best wishes to your husband as well, hoping his health improves.

