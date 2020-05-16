Isolation diary: Using the box room

My home was built in the 1930s, along with thousands, if not millions, of others. The standard three bed semi has become an icon of suburban life, and can be found outside the town centres of most UK cities.

When new, the homes offered comfortable living within easy reach of countryside and town, and indeed nearly a century later they are still much loved. They were built to high standards and often survived much better than the skimpily built post war housing. Most of them have two double bedrooms and a small room, often referred to as a box room, though commonly used as a single bedroom.

In my case, my house is still just 200 metres inside the Greater London boundary, and beyond that is protected Green Belt, which in my case means farmland, riding stables, travellers sites and a golf course. And yet we can get into London in just 15 minutes from Surbiton Station, which is a couple of miles away.

Did I mention Surbiton? Before we go any further I need to make it clear that although The Good Life was set in Surbiton it wasn’t actually filmed here. But it has cemented the idea that Surbiton – once known as the Queen of the Suburbs – is very upmarket. In fact, Surbiton, and its poorer relation Chessington (where I live), are fairly typical of the outer London commuter belt. These areas are socio-economically and ethnically mixed, with some parts that score quite highly in deprivation indexes.

It is common to sneer at suburban life. In popular culture the suburbs represent shallow middle class values, in comparison with a gritty urban lifestyle; but, of course, all of life is here – and the air is clean as well.

I have always thought that the suburbs, and especially those developed during the inter-war years, deserve more respect than they are usually given. Kingston University thought the same and set up a Centre for Suburban Studies, some years ago, although it doesn’t seem to be functioning at present.

Some years ago there was a TV programme titled How Buildings Learn, based on a book by Stewart Brand, which referred to the way that homes are altered and extended to adapt to the changing needs of the owners. And most of the 1930s houses near me have been changed substantially over the years. Garages were the first to appear, effectively turning semis into terraced houses, followed by porches, conservatories and back extensions. Then came the downstairs loos and the extra bedroom in the loft. And finally, garages were replaced with extra living or study space plus larger kitchens. Our house has gone through most of those transformations in its lifetime (it never had a conservatory, as far as we know).

We have lived in this house for nearly 40 years, bringing up our family and seeing them off to homes of their own. We haven’t downsized, partly because I can’t bear the thought of packing up and moving, but also because we can accommodate visitors here. Neither of our sons lives near by, so it is a real blessing to be able to fit them all in with their families for family events.

Sadly we can’t have people to stay for the foreseeable future, so the box room has reverted to type. It is steadily filling up with bags of shredded paper, bags full of clothes and toys for the charity shop, bags of unwanted electrical goods destined for the tip, bags of school reports and mementos to be finally reunited with my sons – in fact, it should be renamed the bag room.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.