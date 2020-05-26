It’s community, stupid

If there has been any positive from the last few weeks, it is the growth in community action. Support groups have been set up in many communities across the country, all focused on helping vulnerable people and supporting those that need it.

The Liberal Democrats have also been at it. Ed Davey launched the Coronavirus Taskforce in March, utilising the party’s army of volunteers to make thousands of calls to residents across the UK, checking whether vulnerable residents required help.

In Cheadle, there has been an incredible community movement. Helping Hands, a volunteer group, has assisted hundreds of residents collect prescriptions and groceries, whilst Cheadle FM has been started to keep those isolated residents without access to digital platforms updated and in touch with the outside world. Check it out at www.cheadle.fm!

The thing that has made me so proud of these examples is that they have truly come from the grass roots. All these groups have been started by residents and community leaders, not politicians.

Yes, the Cheadle Lib Dem team have helped where we could. Be it is through helping to secure additional funding or by simply donating feet on the ground when required. However, it was “regular” people that started these movements – not the Council, not the Government.

The lesson, for me at least, is that people come together when needed and the best thing that any party can do is to give people and communities the power and platform to organise effectively.

It should not be a surprise. Despite the divisive nature of the last General Election and the dominance of Brexit as an issue, on the doors people still raised issues that affected their local area more than they raised more traditional “national issues”, such as foreign affairs for example.

Local policing, protection of green spaces and funding for local transport all dominated hustings debates.

In Cheadle, we had the second biggest vote share in the North of England (only bettered by Tim Farron) and lost by just 2,336 votes. If we are going to get over the line next time, it will be on the work we do in our communities, we cannot wait until we get a more sympathetic national picture.

The much-discussed election review has highlighted many issues that need resolving within our party. From the relationship between the party Leader, Chief Executive and President, right through to the culture of our party and attitude towards members, everything has quite rightly been questioned.

But when we eventually move forward, it is vital that the party does not forget that it’s our communities that need to be put front and centre of our thinking. We need to continue our proud tradition of putting people first and providing them the power to shape their lives and communities.

If we have learnt anything from the last few months it must be this – community action can change lives for the better, not Westminster.

* Tom Morrison is the Parliamentary Spokesperson for Cheadle Constituency, the North West’s top target seat. You can find him on Twitter at @thomasmorrison or at facebook.com/tommorrisonlibdem