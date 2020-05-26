Liberal Democrats must engage with ethnic minority communities

Why are Liberal Democrats, despite having the ultimate political ideology, unable to achieve targeted success in the General Elections?

Of course, there are many factors why we did not achieve desirable results – as we have seen recently in our 2019 Election Review.

But here I am going to pinpoint only one issue which, as a party, we have ignored repeatedly. And I learned this from successful candidates from the two big parties at the last three general elections in 2015, 2017 and 2019, when this was a strategy to reach ethnic minorities. As I am a multilingual person and can speak, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Urdu, it was easy for me to interact with the voters, from ethnic minority backgrounds. And what I noticed was that in a few places, when I was trying to campaign and introduce myself to the BAME voters, so many times I was told that they would have loved to vote for me, but that their votes were already committed to another party’s candidate, because the candidate had been a regular visitor to their community events. And sometimes, though this was not during election campaign, I myself noticed the presence of Conservative or Labour party candidates or well-known party members.

This means, as a party we are not doing everything we can to get BAME votes, despite the fact that the population of ethnic minorities has increased and will be doubled by 2050, (according to a leading London think tank). Liberal Democrats have failed to target the votes of ethnic minority communities, as compared to Labour and Conservative party. Liberal Democrats, 2019 Election Review Report, revealed, that we achieved 12% of the National BAME vote only in 2019 elections, which is far less compared to Labour and Conservatives who won 64% and 29 % respectively. In the 2010 General election, 68% of BAME votes went to the Labour party, whereas, only 16% to the Conservatives with 14% voting for Liberal Democrats.

If we observe closely, Conservatives have increased their BAME votes in the 2019 general election compared to 2010. It shows they have recognized the importance of BAME votes, and somehow, have been able to plan and put in place a strategy to win these ethnic minority votes. I am sure this must be a matter of concern to senior Labour figures who cannot take the support of ethnic minorities for granted.

And this is quite a big issue for us to concentrate on. We need to get this right. I am sure many of the MPs who have been successful were aware of this fact and have realized that without the vote of the BAME communities it is difficult to achieve success in the current scenario. The ethnic minority population is growing and leading parties will suffer if they ignore this fact.

We clearly, need some policies in place to attract the ethnic minorities vote. That is only possible if we have regular interactions with the communities and their local organisations, for example, at the Temples, Gurudwaras, Mosques and relevant community centres. Every ethnic minority has some issues which are of greater concern, though these may be not so different from other voters across society, they may simply be more concerned about those issues. It could be anything, like schools, education, jobs, or housing problems, or it may be about the future of their children. We need to recognise this and give them reassurances, trying to resolve these issues by adding a micro policy in our manifesto and that is only possible when we engage intelligently with our ethnic minority communities.

Conservative and Labour senior members are regularly involved in attending BAME community events – either big events, like the Asian Business awards, the curry awards , or festival events in their local community centres, so they can be observed in attendance by community people. We need to learn from them. We should line up micro policies in our manifesto to attract each different minority group.

The real point is, that even though, traditionally, Liberal Democrats have fared well with BAME communities, without tapping into ever-increasing ethnic minority votes, the Liberal Democrats will struggle to increase our seats, even though our Lib Dem ‘Golden Heart’ continues to beat as strongly as ever.

* Anita Prabhakar is a solicitor. She has been a Lib Dem PPC three times and is the diversity officer for Liberal Democrats for the Heart of England.