Isolation diary: Listening to The Archers

So lockdown has reached Ambridge at last, just as the rest of the country is beginning to ease itself back to normality.

The Archers is the only soap I follow these days, and I only got sucked in properly during the Rob and Helen coercive control storyline over four years ago. Before that I had dropped in from time to time, often listening in the car as I was driving to evening meetings. In fact, “Dum di dum di dim di dum” had echoed throughout my adult life.

I can actually remember the shock that reverberated through the village when the unmarried Jennifer got pregnant and refused to say who the father was (although it was later revealed to be the result of a fling with the cowman). Adam, her son, is now over 50. He is married to Ian, the chef at Grey Gables, and has recently become a father, through surrogacy, to young Xander – which demonstrates neatly how things have changed in 50 years.

Episodes of the soap are written and recorded in six week cycles, some time ahead of the broadcast date. The actual recordings take place over the course of one week, which is why, if an actor is unavailable for that week they have to be written out of the show for six weeks. Tamsin Grieg, who is much in demand for stage and TV work, still pops back occasionally, but her character Debbie now conveniently lives in Hungary (I can’t remember why).

When lockdown was imposed on the rest of the country on 23rd March there were still five weeks’ worth of broadcasts in the can. The producers decided to cut down from six episodes per week to five, which gave them an extra week’s grace. However, this had the odd effect of getting The Archers even more out of sync with the rest of the world, and they appeared to be celebrating Easter (with the church still open) on a Wednesday.

We were then treated to three weeks of key archived episodes, which I found quite useful as they filled in some gaps in my knowledge of the characters and storylines.

Finally, yesterday we were back in Ambridge again, but it was very different, and not just because the characters are now following Government guidelines. Crucially, so are the actors and creatives. Back in March, 12 scripts had to be abandoned and storylines revisited. Actors were sent equipment and told to build a recording nest surrounded by duvets to muffle the sound. New storylines have been written, but they are now presented as overlapping monologues rather than dialogues.

I was slightly underwhelmed by the first episode in which we heard David Archer and his son Josh musing, independently, on their relationship with each other. I do hope the scriptwriters have got their teeth into some of the stronger stories that were left hanging before the break.

Will we ever get any resolution to the modern slavery story involving Philip and his son Gavin, and, unwittingly, Kirsty who was engaged to Philip? We heard yesterday that the engagement party (which was probably going to turn into a surprise wedding) has been postponed, but what about the ‘horses’? Where is Harrison Burns when we need him?

Fortunately, the final old-style episode ended on a happy note last month with Ed and Emma back together again, just in time for lockdown, which will surely test their relationship to the full.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.