Penny power

Someone wrote an amazing article on LDV a few weeks ago, proposing a kind of national transaction tax (I can’t recall the precise term he used) levied on every electronic payment made in the country. We must make millions of these across the nation every day for business and personal purposes. Moreover, at the infinitesimally low rate of 0.005% – is that a halfpenny on £100? the decimals baffle me – the product would finance a Universal Basic Income of something like £800 per person per month. OK, it’s not enough to live on, the argument goes, but even at twice or three times the rate, the impact of such a tax would be scarcely noticeable, so broad is its base, and the product quite realistic.

I may have misremembered the exact figures quoted, but the principle seemed sound to me. I’m amazed that it hasn’t been implemented already but, oh yes, we have a Conservative government! Something flashed across my mind the other day, however, putting two otherwise unconnected thoughts together, and I wondered whether something of that sort might not already be in operation, unbeknown to those contributing.

How many of us, like me, pay our domestic fuel bills by a regular direct debit, so that our monthly outgoings remain constant, evening out the winter peak in our consumption? If you do so, how much attention do you pay to the monthly charges themselves? So long as the total over the year is roughly in line with the sum of the monthly payments, I expect you’re satisfied for a year or two at least.

Leaning a little towards the obsessive, I log all my meter readings when I submit them and compare these to the bill that hits my inbox hours later. Once I’ve allowed for the VAT, which is peeled off the published tariff prices for calculation and added on at the end, the cost of day and night units is always spot on but, to make my calculations agree with the total bill, I have to add a penny – sometimes two – on to the standing charge. That’s perhaps 15p per year – infinitesimal.

Now, if the incremental change in my invoice number every month is an indication of how many customers this company has, it’s almost a million. Moreover, if the phenomenon I’ve described covers all of them, that’s £150,000 extra turnover without publishing any increase in charges at all! And it’s related purely to the customer base, taking no account of energy throughput, which offers a far greater potential!

Something like this, properly geared, harnessed and channelled in the right direction, could well finance the UBI we would all like to see!

