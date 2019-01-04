It’s time for politicians who campaigned for Brexit to admit they were wrong

In most walks of life when people make mistakes, they generally have to admit to them, but not in politics it seems. If a press release goes out with the wrong data, a correction is quickly issued; corrections to factual errors are regularly printed in newspapers. But we’ve had no apologies from anyone about the current Brexit shambles.

Well, it’s high time the politicians who led us down the garden path on Brexit owned up to their mistakes. Their claims were false, their facts were wrong and many of their predictions were wildly inaccurate. People are weary of the ‘£350m a week for the NHS on the side of the bus’ example, but it encapsulates all the naïve, jingoistic and unresearched claims made by the Brexiteers. Liam Brexit said that achieving the Brexit deal would be “the easiest thing in human history.” Oh really?

Little concessions to the truth are coming out here and there: for example, last week Michael Gove admitted the ‘grim, inescapable’ reality facing farmers under a no-deal Brexit. But with the Department of Health ordering fridges to stockpile medicines at great expense, and the Department of Transport signing a contract with Seaborne (a sea freight company with no ships) to take goods in and out of ports other than Dover to relieve lorry congestion, it is clear that any so-called ‘Brexit dividend’ is fast disappearing.

In the meantime, have we had any apologies from the proponents of Brexit for the damage caused to the UK’s standing in the world, the falsehoods, the dodgy campaign funding by some in the Brexit camp, or the tactless “jump the queue” comments? Not a bit of it. It took the Lib Dems a long time to apologise for the tuition fees debacle and we all know what happened. Tony Blair has never really apologised for taking the UK into the Iraq War either, despite the conclusions of the Chilcot Inquiry. Don’t get me wrong, it must be difficult to always make the right political calls, but when serious errors are made in politics, they should be acknowledged as generally happens in other areas of public life, the NHS for example. Matters should also be put right where possible: we still have the chance to do that with Brexit.

It must be hard for Theresa May to admit that the last two years has probably been a waste of time – all that slog and effort. But if you dig a trench in the wrong place, however deep you dig, it will never be in the right place. Going on and on regardless is unwise – and potentially dangerous. It feels like Brexit might soon be hitting the gas mains!

Adrian Chiles, the BBC radio presenter, recently went back to interview people in the West Midlands who he had spoken to right after the referendum in 2016, many of whom had voted Leave. The programme, broadcast on 1 January 2019, was called Brexit: Bewitched, Bothered or Bewildered. Most interviewees said they wished they had not voted Leave as they didn’t realise how complicated it would be and all the problems it would cause. Some sounded confused and disillusioned. Many were willing to admit that they might have got it wrong. It’s a shame our Government can’t do the same, instead of hiding behind the ‘will of the people’ rhetoric – which has now changed anyway, according to the opinion polls.

The trouble is, Brexit is not a simple mistake that can easily be rectified. It will be life-changing and almost certainly damaging to our economy and security. It is time the Brexiteers had the courage to admit they were wrong – if they really care about the future of this country.

* Until recently, Judy Abel was Head of Health Policy at Policy Connect.