Jamie Stone to Jacob Rees-Mogg “You’re talking bollocks!”

One of the most awful things about Jacob Rees-Mogg’s intransigence over ending the virtual Parliament is the position it has put MPs with caring responsibilities in.

Although Mogg reluctantly agreed that MPs who were shielding could get a proxy vote, but he will not because he is caring for his disabled wife and not shielding himself. This is incredibly unjust.

In normal times, Jamie was able to travel to Westminster with the help of carers who came in to look after his wife, Flora. Because of the risk of spreading the virus, the carers are not coming in any more. Jamie and others in that position should not have to choose between doing their jobs and looking after the people who depend on them when it is perfectly possible for him to do both.

Jacob Rees-Mogg moaned about MPs tweeting about casting parliamentary votes while out for a walk. It’s kind of like when people said that the coronation shouldn’t be televised because it would be watched by men in public houses with their hats on. A horrible, them and us elitist view of people’s place in life. The ruling elite runs thing and the governed just have to put up with it.

Anyway Jamie has been talking to Politics Joe about the whole thing – in some fairly frank terms. Enjoy the video here.

"I think, ah mate, you’ve got this one wrong. You’ve got a lot of people … saying you’re talking bollocks."@Jamie4North says Jacob Rees-Mogg is undermining British democracy. pic.twitter.com/GMW4zG09fX — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 5, 2020

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings