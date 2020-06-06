Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Talking trees

By | Sat 6th June 2020 - 5:00 pm

These two magnificent trees – a willow and a horse chestnut – stand directly opposite my house and give me a great deal of pleasure. It’s a bit grey and blustery today, so it’s not the best photo.

Years ago someone told me that London is, technically, a forest. That may seem unlikely but there are 8.4 million trees in Greater London to be found in gardens and parks and on streets. According to The Mayor of London, in London’s urban forest around 20% of the land area is covered by trees.

Today I learnt about TreeTalk which has an amazing tree map of London. It has identified over 600 different species of tree in public spaces, but it doesn’t include garden trees.  You can zoom in and click on individual trees to identify them and find out more about them.

As if that wasn’t interesting enough, the site will create a tree walk for you from your home. I checked for my postcode and sadly Kingston has not yet engaged with the project so it has not logged the trees opposite my house. But it did point me to 13 different species within a ten minute walk, all of them on the main road managed by Transport for London.

Ideally you should be following a tree walk on an app on a phone, but it seems the app has been overwhelmed after some coverage in the media. However, the tree walks still work on a mobile using the website.

The team behind TreeTalk want to start mapping trees in other cities in the UK and internationally, but clearly that will take a long time.

One of the creators behind the scheme is Paul Wood – a wonderful example of nominative determinism – who is the author of: London is a Forest. Another is Steve Pocock who is Campaign Co-ordinator for London National Park City. I didn’t know that last July London became the world’s first National Park City, supported by a team of 54 volunteer park rangers.

I am looking forward to the time when I can embark on a tree walk. Although I have been out of the house for the first time this week, we are still quite reluctant to do so. However, today we managed to order some medical masks from Boots, which will increase our confidence.

 

 

