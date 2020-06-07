NewsHound

Wera Hobhouse sets out her plans for a progressive alliance

By | Sun 7th June 2020 - 9:07 am

Wera Hobhouse has set out her plan for a progressive alliance on her website.

She wrote:

If elected leader of the Liberal Democrats, I would start working with Keir Starmer and the Green Party leadership from day one. We cannot wait to think and talk about it in 2024 when an election is imminent. Trust must be restored after a decade in which the progressive parties aimed far too much fire at each other, to the sole benefit of the Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats will always be distinct from Labour. Many of us are suspicious of the Labour Party’s extreme left, and we reject the Labour party’s tendency to centralise power in Westminster. We are the champions of local government after all.

For the same evidence-based reasons that we are opposed to Tory dogma on marketisation, we do not accept Labour’s dogmatic celebration of the state – we believe that markets and enterprise can be the source of creative solutions to difficult problems.

However, there can be no denying our common goals: The fight for climate action. A massive house building programme of social homes led by the state. A renaissance of our welfare state.

How would this work in practice?

On a national level, a progressive alliance has to be built to achieve these goals.

On a local level, the Liberal Democrats will fight local elections with full vigour in every area of the country. We are the champions of local democracy and local activism. We should be just as determined to displace complacent Labour councils as Conservative ones.

