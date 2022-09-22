Jane Dodds: Cost-Of-Living, the NHS and Housing Should Be This Senedd’s Priorities

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS has today outlined her key priorities for the Senedd to address during its new term. These priorities are:

Addressing the cost-of-living crisis.

Tackling backlogs in the NHS and NHS dentistry.

Fixing problems in the Welsh housing sector.

Jane Dodds warned that the Welsh Labour-Plaid Cymru partnership in Cardiff Bay was failing to tackle these key issues and emphasised that strong action needed to be taken immediately.

Despite an announcement of an energy price freeze by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, energy bills are still expected to be double that of last winter for most families and businesses in Wales. A Welsh Government assessment found that at least 45% of Welsh households are now living in fuel poverty. An analysis of official Welsh Government figures found that the Welsh Government’s current home insulation programme is so slow and poorly targeted it could take up to 135 years to complete.

Most of Wales’s seven health boards are dealing with huge backlogs, with roughly 1/5 of people in Wales are currently on an NHS waiting list. Meanwhile, 22% of people in Wales say they cannot get an NHS dentist appointment.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have also argued that the housing department under the Welsh Government is in shambles, with problems related to the fire safety and cladding scandal remaining unresolved. Meanwhile, no-fault evictions have risen and those at risk of homelessness has also dramatically increased, with Welsh Government legislation aimed at reducing no-fault evictions severely delayed and watered down.

In particular, Plaid Cymru has failed to deliver on its Cooperation Agreement promise to end the building safety scandal in Wales and its manifesto commitment to end no-fault evictions.

Laying out her priorities Jane Dodds MS said: