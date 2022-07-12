Javid withdraws as eight get onto ballot paper

Those hoping to become leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister, needed to secure the support of 20 Tory MPs by 6pm this evening in order to make it on the ballot paper. There are eight MPs in the race.

Sajid Javid announced his withdrawal minutes before the result was announced, as did Rehman Chishti. Javid resigned from the government at the same time as Rishi Sunak, triggering a wave of resignations that led to Boris Johnson’s downfall.

Sunak gained the most nominations from Conservative MPs today. He is joined by seven others in the first round of voting. They are:

Suella Braverman (Attorney General)

Kemi Badenoch (former Minister of State for Local Government and Minister of State for Equalities)

Jeremy Hunt (former Health Secretary)

Penny Mordaunt (Trade Minister)

Liz Truss (Foreign Secretary)

Tom Tugendhat (Foreign Affairs Select Committee Chair)

Nadhim Zahawi (Chancellor).

I have withdrawn from the Conservative leadership race. We now have an opportunity to renew and reunite as a party. In the last few days we have already seen an abundance of talent and ideas. I look forward to working together and delivering for our great country. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 12, 2022

The first round of voting will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) from 13:30 to 15:30. Any candidate who gets less than 30 votes from fellow Conservative MPs will be eliminated.

Subsequent votes before the House of Commons rises for the summer on 21 July will whittle the number of candidates down to two. These will then go to a full ballot of the 160,000 or so Conservative Party members over the summer.

The result is expected to be declared on 5 September, the day the Commons returns.

Currently, the bookies have Mordaunt and Sunak in the lead with odds of 2:1. But much could change in the next few days.

