Jo Swinson: Liberal Democrats close to winning hundreds of seats

Speaking on Radio 4 this morning, Jo Swinson said
Our polling shows that are within a small swing of winning hundreds of seats; because the political landscape is so totally changed by what has happened in our country.
Neither Boris Johnson nor Jeremy Corbyn is fit to be Prime Minister. Our country deserves a better choice and I am standing as a candidate to be Prime Minister and I would just say to you Martha, it is not up to anybody to tell people what they can or can’t choose – what is or isn’t possible – this will be decided by members of the public, people listening to this show, in the streets up and down the country.
The Liberal Democrats have a positive, alternative vision of the future, that is what I am going to be fighting for at this election.
It is important to reject Corbyn and Johnson – though there are others in their parties who can be reasonable. But the rest of the message is overwhelmingly positive. We can turn this country around. We can demand better. Nobody is constrained by the mistakes of the past. This is what the country is crying out for – a bit of hope – a way out of all this mess.
It’s all to play for. Our future is at stake. Game on.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
One of the things that its hard to overstate is just how “Highly Geared” our electoral system is. Our current polling around 18% is predicted to get us 40 or 50 Seats. The conventional Models suggest that 30% would get us 150 Seats
while 34% would give us 350 Seats & a solid Majority.
That band where the system goes crazy would probably be moved down by as much as 5% if we can get a workable arrangement with other Anti-Brexit Parties.
Its worth remembering that in May we gained 5% on our average Polling in 3 Weeks. Things could move very quickly if we can convince Voters to take our chances seriously.
Unfortunately Paul Barker, it isn’t true that “in May we gained 5% on our average Polling in 3 Weeks.” We didn’t. 3 weeks before the May elections we were in the range 8% to 11% in the polls. By election time, the polls were in the range 8% to 13%.
On polling day we polled 19%, but as I have told you on numerous occasions on LDV, we always do about 5% better in local council elections than in a General election.
Of course by the end of May we were in the range 16% to 24%. That was driven by our success in May’s elections, which is great. Unfortunately there isn’t a similar nationwide set of elections coming up before Christmas to do the same again.
As for your “while 34% would give us 350 Seats & a solid Majority,” that is just a fancy.
Remarkable poll out today says 1 in 4 Jewish people are going to vote LibDem.
[with change since GE 2017]
Cons 64% (-3)
LibDem 24% (+19)
Lab 6% (-4).
conducted by Survation, mid Sep – mid Oct. sample size 766.
https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/election-poll-2019-survation-jn/
In my view we’ve been far too shy about talking about Labour’s anti-Semitism problem. I hope we’re going to lose that shyness in this election. It’s not just a valid issue, it’s an important one. Apart from anything else, it goes straight to Corbyn’s unfitness to be PM.
David Evans 30th Oct ’19 – 6:16pm As for your “while 34% would give us 350 Seats & a solid Majority,” that is just a fancy.
Actually, that’s correct psephologically, if the Brexit party also eats into the Tory vote.
The chances of it happening are, of course, slight.
The all-out Remain strategy limits us to competing for half the electorate. We can add a couple of % for Lib Dem leave voters. So we’re highly unlikely to get higher than the low 20s, unless Labour melts down.
Many Remain voters will stay with their favoured party: Labour or Tory or Green.