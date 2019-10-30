Jo Swinson: Liberal Democrats close to winning hundreds of seats

Speaking on Radio 4 this morning, Jo Swinson said

Our polling shows that are within a small swing of winning hundreds of seats; because the political landscape is so totally changed by what has happened in our country. Neither Boris Johnson nor Jeremy Corbyn is fit to be Prime Minister. Our country deserves a better choice and I am standing as a candidate to be Prime Minister and I would just say to you Martha, it is not up to anybody to tell people what they can or can’t choose – what is or isn’t possible – this will be decided by members of the public, people listening to this show, in the streets up and down the country. The Liberal Democrats have a positive, alternative vision of the future, that is what I am going to be fighting for at this election.

It is important to reject Corbyn and Johnson – though there are others in their parties who can be reasonable. But the rest of the message is overwhelmingly positive. We can turn this country around. We can demand better. Nobody is constrained by the mistakes of the past. This is what the country is crying out for – a bit of hope – a way out of all this mess.

It’s all to play for. Our future is at stake. Game on.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.