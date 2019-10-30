Brexit as a failure of process

It bothers me greatly that for months now, Boris Johnson has been attacking Parliament – in terms that question its legitimacy as the sovereign democratic institution of our constitution – for the crime of having a different opinion on something to himself. Normally, in a Parliamentary democracy, if the Prime Minister has a different opinion to the Commons, it is he, not they who is, constitutionally, in the wrong.

Now of course, Johnson is entitle to his view and to express it, as is every other MP, and perhaps the problem is that the “other side” does not seem to have a voice. And the reason for this is that it isn’t clear who the other side is. The official opposition has largely taken a ‘wait and see’ approach to the whole business. There are a number of groups within Parliament, some seeking harder or softer Brexits, or a referendum, or to remain, or to keep quiet while your opponent makes a mistake.



There is no Parliamentary majority for any one of these options. Nor is there in the country – unless it is for Remain. Somehow the country has committed itself to a course of action without deciding in any detail what that course of action is. This was, in part, a deliberate strategy by the Leave campaign, not least because they wouldn’t have agreed among themselves whether to go hard or soft, etc. For decades British Eurosceptics have demanded membership of a free trade club not a political one, and it is only after the referendum that membership of the Single Market or EFTA has become “Brexit in name only”.

Strategically, the ambiguity also allowed the best of both worlds to be sold. “The exact same advantages” as membership in trading with the EU, and the “freedom” to strike new trade deals around the world. The two were always inconsistent. Trade deals are full of agreed rules, and there is conflict in agreeing to have rules in common with two different blocs who have different rules. The word “freedom” was also doing a lot of slippery work. If we lose all the EU’s free trade deals with the rest of the world, yes we can make new ones, but how many decades will it take us to catch up with what the EU has?

This may just seem like cavalier, charlatan politics. What makes it a failure of process? Well, normally in a democracy, in order to change something, you need a majority for a specific change, not just a majority for a general idea. Try proposing a one-line bill in Parliament that reads “Abolish OfSted and replace it with something better” and you will see the problem. You could even claim that your opponents hate children but you won’t create a majority for an actual proposal that doesn’t already exist.

This is what we have done with Brexit. Parliament is stalemated, yes, and it should be. No MP, hard, soft, remain or whatever, is obliged to agree with any other MP, to vote for anybody else’s particular Brexit outcome, and there is nothing that gives Johnson priority. The leave plan, such as it was, was a hope that MPs would be weakened to the point that momentum would overcome stalemate. That they would give up control. I hope our democracy survives that plan.

Johnson will say it’s a Remainer parliament. It isn’t. If it were, it would vote for a referendum or revokation. Rather, a majority of MPs would have voted for a Brexit on their terms.

But the polls suggest a Remainer majority in the country. So the next Parliament…

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.