Jo: Is he going to run scared of debating with a girly swot?

The smell of chicken pervades the political atmosphere this morning.

Probably the most predictable aspect of this General Election is that Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn would try to cut Jo Swinson out of the Leaders’s Debates. I mean, why would they want to be completely shown up by a fresh, original opponent with compelling arguments?

And so it looks very much like they are doing just that.

Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesperson told the BBC

However, when asked about a three-way discussion with Ms Swinson, the spokesman replied: “There are only two people who can be prime minister at the end of this campaign and I think the British public have a clear right to see them debate head-to-head on TV and hear their cases.”

And when Jo put Boris Johnson on the spot in Parliament yesterday, he ignored her, choosing to make some bizarre crack about how Lib Dems were about dither and delay on Brexit. You couldn’t actually get much clearer than “Stop Brexit.” Watch here:

Is the Prime Minister going to run scared of debating a girly swot? – @joswinson In the election debates, people deserve to hear from a leader who wants to #StopBrexit and build a better future. Join us if you you're sick of broken two-party politics > https://t.co/3anj9XVaNc pic.twitter.com/lGyHDyMNkc — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 30, 2019

The exchange in full from Hansard:

At this general election, voters deserve better than a choice between the two tired old parties, and in the TV debates people deserve to hear from a leader who wants to stop Brexit and build a better future, so will the ​Prime Minister commit today to take part in those three-way debates, or is he going to run scared of debating with “a girly swot”? Boris Johnson I think what the people of this country want is the promises made to them kept, and I am not disposed to believe in the promises of the Liberal Democrats when their leaflets in London say they want to revoke the result of the referendum and their leaflets in the south-west of the country do not mention Brexit at all. That is what they stand for—a bunch of hypocrites, the lot of them. They stand for nothing but a policy of dither and delay and indecision. To take this country forward with fantastic environmental policies and fantastic policies on education of a kind that I think will appeal to all the hon. Lady’s constituents, she should join this party, vote for this Government and support us at the general election.

The Guardian reports that we face being frozen out of the tv debates:

While the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Sky News are all vying for the position, Swinson’s place in any forthcoming debate is less than assured. The Tories are thought to prefer simple one-on-one debates between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in a bid to reduce the election to a simple choice between the two. Labour have adopted a similar stance amid fears they could lose pro-remain votes to the Lib Dems due to the party’s pledge to revoke Brexit.

You would have thought that broadcasters would have cottoned on to the fact that two men fighting about which form of Brexit they want would not exactly set the heather on fire, while the addition of a major contrast might make it all much more compelling viewing.

If we end up with Johnson vs Corbyn, I’m sure that Jo will come up with some creative way to get in on the action.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings