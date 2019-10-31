Paul Walter

Something which might be an essential investment for the winter campaigning!

By | Thu 31st October 2019 - 9:47 am

Thanks very much to Jane Reed from York Liberal Democrats, who has emailed us about “touchscreen gloves”.

These are gloves which keep your hands warm but allow you to input data into your mobile phone or tablet.

They are ideal for winter campaigning!

There is an article over on TechAdvisor which reviews the best UK touchscreen gloves for 2019. Also here is a selection from a well-known shopping site.

Jane Reed says:

I used these for the campaigning for the 2015 election and found they greatly increased the time you found tolerable to campaign for especially in cold evenings.

Perhaps this might be a good investment to make now to be prepared for the forthcoming election campaign?

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Party policy and internal matters.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRyan McAlister 31st Oct - 9:26am
    Just another reason pushing for this election was a mistake. In a brutal, personal campaign between BJ and JC (which we know it is going...
  • User Avatarexpats 31st Oct - 8:35am
    George Burn 30th Oct '19 - 11:[email protected]’re absolutely right, there are some very important issues raised by 17.4 million falling in behind Leave in 2016....
  • User AvatarGordon Lishman 31st Oct - 8:28am
    Good for you, Stephen! And well done to the Party for agreeing and welcoming Stephen back.
  • User Avatarchris moore 31st Oct - 8:10am
    There was some defeatist comment on here about TIGS/CHUK, but there were also posters like myself, who were clear about the serious limitations of the...
  • User Avatarchris moore 31st Oct - 8:08am
    This is part of the ritual of recent General elections. Tory and Labour agree to exclude the Lib Dems from debates. Lib Dems push back...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 31st Oct - 8:08am
    "there are some very important issues raised by 17.4 million falling in behind Leave in 2016. And those issues deserve serious engagement and change. Which...