Something which might be an essential investment for the winter campaigning!

Thanks very much to Jane Reed from York Liberal Democrats, who has emailed us about “touchscreen gloves”.

These are gloves which keep your hands warm but allow you to input data into your mobile phone or tablet.

They are ideal for winter campaigning!

There is an article over on TechAdvisor which reviews the best UK touchscreen gloves for 2019. Also here is a selection from a well-known shopping site.

Jane Reed says:

I used these for the campaigning for the 2015 election and found they greatly increased the time you found tolerable to campaign for especially in cold evenings.

Perhaps this might be a good investment to make now to be prepared for the forthcoming election campaign?

