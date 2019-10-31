“Get Brexit done” – the historic big lie

In the General Election campaign, the electorate will be presented with a Tory promise to ‘Get Brexit Done’.

This is one of the slogans that will be repeated over and over again.

The message is that ‘chaos has reigned’, and now voters have a chance to vote Tory and ‘get it all over with’. The proposition is that if re-elected, PM Johnson’s regime will approve the two key pieces of Brexit legislation, and then immediately pull the UK out of the EU.

Job done.

This propaganda line is designed to impose an historic deceit. Many Remain voters may be deceived.

The idea promoted is that voting for Remain parties will merely prolong the agony of deadlock.

PM Johnson has already been feeding the line to backbenchers that the relative economic decline of the past three years is not due to anticipation of accelerated economic decline post-Brexit. The line is that these economic problems associated with Brexit are due to the chaos created by anti-Brexit MPs who have refused to support a ‘deal’ with Brussels, and by EU intransigence.

These propaganda points are designed to address two key vulnerabilities for pro-Brexit parties.

One is the clear evidence of economic damage due to Brexit – over the last three years – and the government’s own forecasts for post-Brexit.

The other is that voters were repeatedly told before the referendum that leaving the EU would be easy and quick, with statements from leading Brexiters like ‘the easiest trade deal ever’, ‘there is no question of leaving the customs union and single market’ and ‘in negotiation Britain holds all the cards’.

Thus, to address these vulnerabilities, economic decline to date will be blamed on ‘Remainers’ who have ‘caused economic uncertainty’, and the length and difficulty of negotiations will be blamed on an EU trying to lock a reluctant UK into EU membership.

‘Getting Brexit done’ as a slogan is also designed to peddle the lie that if a Withdrawal Agreement is approved by parliament, that is the end of Brexit; and then, uncertainty removed, the UK economy will revive & thrive.

However the Withdrawal Agreement merely addresses the ‘divorce’ arrangements. It only marks the start of negotiations on the future UK-EU economic relationship. Negotiations with the EU will address trade tariffs and regulations for goods and services, trade disputes, freedom of movement, investment rules, plus customs and taxes.

To put these negotiations in context, the recent EU-Canada ‘CETA’ trade deal covered goods only (not services) and took seven years to negotiate. The recent EU-Japan Partnership trade deal, ‘EPA’, took six years and is less comprehensive in scope.

Since 1973 the UK economy has been more and more integrated with that of the rest of the EU; in financial and technical/manufacturing terms and in a regulatory, procedural and legal sense. What’s more, in the wake of the rise of China and the US economic response, product & service standards and trade arrangements have clustered into three groups; US-orientated, EU-orientated, and China-orientated. More than half all UK exports go to the EU and nearby countries that follow EU rules.

Even with an accelerated negotiation process a minimum of five years will be needed to complete a UK-EU trade deal, and it is more likely to be closer to ten years.

Far from ‘getting Brexit done’, voting for pro-Brexit candidates in the General Election, is a vote for another decade of Brexit negotiations and attrition. Parliament will then have to approve the trade deal with the EU.

As the Tories offer to ‘get Brexit done’ repeatedly ad nauseum, Liberal Democrats must counter this with the truth writ large, repeatedly:

A vote for the Tories is a vote for ten more years of Brexit.

If we fail to get that across, again & again, we will have failed in our duty.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).