John Stewart: 1972-2022

This is not an obituary; I just want you to understand what a special person John Stewart was. John has died, aged 49, of lung cancer. John was a good man, and a lovely one.

His (much older) husband, Neil Fletcher, has been my friend since he, Neil, was at Aberdeen Uni in the 80s.. And we had some gey times back then. I knew his life, his friends and his boyfriends……and then John arrived on the scene to study Divinity. Neil was maybe not at his sylph-like best at the time (I know, I know), and the two of them were quickly christened “Fats and the child”. John was soooo young. Bear in mind that, back then, in the early 90s, their relationship was illegal. But we were Liberals and no-one cared about such a silly law.

John was, in those days, a quiet soul. And, if you know Neil, you will realise that meant John was a bit in the shadows. But he always knew who he was. He took an Honours degree, after a subject switch, in Church History, and, no surprise, Politics. John was active in his local church, Langstane, in Aberdeen, and, always happy to serve, became the Presbytery’s youngest elder.

Given the company he kept he became, quickly, an active Party member. Having graduated in 1996, he spotted that Sir Robert Smith’s campaign was in a bit of trouble and turned up at Bob’s house, to help. He then persuaded the Feds to pay him, and donated his salary to the campaign fund! He didn’t leave for 10 years.

He resigned as an elder over the Church of Scotland’s stance on homosexuality. Although he was blessed in a long and loving (if sometimes stormy) relationship, he had to deal with homophobia, and, when it hit, he met it head on. That quiet soul never put up with it.

After being together since 1992, and two major legislative changes later, he and Neil entered Aberdeen’s first civil partnership. They were trying to be the first in Scotland, but, even as councillors, they could not persuade the registrar to get out of bed in time to beat Edinburgh and Glasgow. It was the first and only time I’ve been to a wedding where the “breakfast” was properly named. We started at breakfast time (and I will never forget the Lord Stephen being half an hour late), had a FABULOUS reception, dahlings, spent the afternoon in the pub, went for an Indian, then danced into the small hours at the Beach Ballroom. It seemed like a cast of thousands wanted to celebrate with them.

Having been elected as a councillor, as was Neil, that quiet soul took his not-unimpressive intellect and led our group into coalition administration. He became Leader of the Council, a position he held, not uncontroversially, for just under two years. He stood down when the SNP won a by-election to make them the largest group. But that whole experience- the controversies, the fights, the abuse- were too much for him and Neil, and they both stood down at the next election.

To my horror, they left the North East. (I’m only happy when my friends are in reach). But, after a false start at Manchester Pride, John (and Neil) took to Manchester like ducks to water, and wore it like a comfy cardie. And they took to Brewdog like ducks to water, too. What a wonderful way to live- holidaying from bar to bar and making money while doing it!

The two of them snuck back up here under cover of darkness in 2015 and got married. What a transformation in inclusion they have seen in the life of their relationship!

I think I am failing to explain his kindness, his wit, his laughter, his twinkling eye, his innate goodness.

Some of you will know how John’s diagnosis last June had huge resonance with us, and I feel his loss deeply. My “chat” with him since then is choc-a-bloc with the kind gentleness for which I will always remember him. His concern is all, repeatedly, for Neil. We spent the last 8 months trying to meet, but plans were doomed by chemo, radio, Omicron and, finally, pneumonia. And, in the last few months, as Neil has expressed worry, John has said, repeatedly, “I’m managing better than I expected”. His last message to me says he is “On the up for now”.

I loved and admired him and he proves the axiom “only the good die young”.

* Sheila Ritchie was an MEP for Scotland from 2019 to 2020 and was previously a Council Leader in North East Scotland.