Welcome to my day: 21 March 2022 – knee deep in broken crockery…

It is sometimes hard to appreciate just how broken our politics is. With a Government determined to remove or destroy all of the guard rails that protect us – independent supervision of our elections, an unbiased state broadcaster, limits on campaign spending that prevent the wealthy from buying their way to power – and seemingly able to lie without restraint or conscience about anything and everything, it is perhaps unsurprising that they seem capable of defying what we traditionally thought of as political gravity.

It is as though Wilkins Micawber was not only justified in his belief that “something would come along” but that it always did.

And now, a war somewhere far enough away to not risk our direct involvement but close enough to justify an effort to look relevant has come along just when the Conservative Party was breaking into mutually hostile factions over the lies and evasions of the Prime Minister over events at 10 Downing Street. It is an excuse to persuade us that a man who has had more chances than an English slip cordon puts down in an average year should be given another.

It is, however, always about him, and about getting a laugh. Comparing the suffering of the Ukrainian people to Brexit reminds me that, when push comes to shove, everyone else is just supposed to be an audience for his ludicrous stories and boosterism, as his ego damages our country both at home and, in reputational terms, abroad. Personally, I don’t wholly blame him. I blame Conservative politicians who, knowing his flaws, gave him the leadership and now stand by, covering for him and in doing so, endorse and justify his actions.

Liberal Democrats don’t really do angry, although you might not believe that based on the press releases that we publish from time to time. Many of the campaigners and activists I know are optimists by nature – you probably need to be if you’re a Liberal Democrat. And anger isn’t often a good way to win over wavering voters. But there is much to be angry over as the Conservatives continue to wreck a society that, whilst far from perfect, felt as though it was heading in the right direction.

The task in the weeks, months and years ahead is to channel that anger into campaigns that drive home the message that we believe in a better, fairer, more just society which offers opportunities to all, protects individuals from an over-mighty state and promises some basic competence in the way our communities are managed and served.

And with that, may I wish you all a happy and fruitful day…