Sunak shows he is “out of touch” on fuel poverty figures

Responding to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s failure to answer how many people are being pushed into fuel poverty on the BBC’s Sunday Morning show, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Rishi Sunak doesn’t even care enough to find out how many people he is condemning to fuel poverty. It shows he is completely out of touch with families worried sick about how to cope with soaring energy bills. People are desperate for help but the Conservatives’ response is to clobber them with an unfair tax rise. The Chancellor should use this week’s Spring Statement to put money back into people’s pockets, by finally scrapping this hated tax hike and slashing VAT.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Chancellor to introduce an emergency cut to the standard rate of VAT, reducing it from 20% to 17.5% for one year. This would save households an average of around £600 each over the next year.