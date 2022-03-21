The Voice

Sunak shows he is “out of touch” on fuel poverty figures

By | Mon 21st March 2022 - 10:40 am

Responding to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s failure to answer how many people are being pushed into fuel poverty on the BBC’s Sunday Morning show, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Rishi Sunak doesn’t even care enough to find out how many people he is condemning to fuel poverty. It shows he is completely out of touch with families worried sick about how to cope with soaring energy bills.

People are desperate for help but the Conservatives’ response is to clobber them with an unfair tax rise.

The Chancellor should use this week’s Spring Statement to put money back into people’s pockets, by finally scrapping this hated tax hike and slashing VAT.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Chancellor to introduce an emergency cut to the standard rate of VAT, reducing it from 20% to 17.5% for one year. This would save households an average of around £600 each over the next year.

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 21st Mar '22 - 11:15am

    If a 2.5% cut in VAT will save an average of £600 in a year, that is only possible if the average household spends £24,000 on goods and services that are not subject to VAT. The majority of households spend much less than £2,000 per month on non VATed items but the ‘average’ figure reflects that wealthy household spend far more or VATed goods and services and therefore get greater benefit from such a measure. Sorry, but I believe that the priority should be to target help at households that are struggling to make ends meet, and not to make luxury goods, expensive cars etc cheaper for the wealthiest in our society. If this is Ed Davy trying to attract Tories voters, I don’t like it.

