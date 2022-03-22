What would be your dream budget?

By | Tue 22nd March 2022 - 4:13 pm

Formally, it is the Spring Statement. But to many facing soaring energy, fuel and food prices – not to mention the National Insurance hike and suspension of the triple lock – it is a budget that could make the difference between being warm or being hungry. Being able to afford a few luxuries or having to skimp on essentials. For some it will mean trips to the food bank.

Much has been written on the spiralling cost of living. Just today, I received a polite note from my home energy provider saying announcing a 42% increase from 1 April. Many people don’t notice the incremental costs when taking items from the supermarket shelves and putting them in the trolley. But they notice with a shock when they get the bill at the till.

Some years back, a budget  statement would have been a secret until the chancellor spoke from the dispatch box. Now, the possible content is leaked slowly to test the political and public mood. Perhaps we will see a cut in fuel duty. Perhaps we will see a rise in the threshold for National Insurance. Perhaps we will see a pasty tax. No, not that!

What would be your dream Spring Statement? Let us know.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

