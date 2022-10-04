Just desserts at Conservative Conference

Last week Ed Davey called on the Conservatives to cancel their Conference and sort out the economic mess they had created.

After days of rebellion, doom and u-turns, I bet they wish they had listened to him.

They aren’t getting the best press, that’s for sure, but then they don’t deserve it.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s feeble attempts at humour in his speech belie any contrition. And I doubt many of those who are now condemned to years of high mortgage payments will feel that either he or Liz Truss truly do get it.

The u-turns on the 45p tax rate and the publication of the OBR forecasts, although major events, are not the only things that need to change.

The Conservatives are showing themselves up as way nastier than they were when Theresa May gave her warning to Conservative Conference a whole twenty years ago. This generation of leaders seem to have taken it as encouragement to become even worse.

For example, party Chairman Jake Berry had this to say to people struggling to pay their bills this Winter:

People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary, higher wages, go out there and get that new job. That’s the approach the government is taking so households can afford their bills.

This is on top of reports that Liz Truss is planning to cut billions from benefits to balance the books, news that will terrify people on the lowest incomes who are already struggling to make ends meet.

And then you have Jacob Rees-Mogg, the business secretary who makes Ebenezer Scrooge look like a philanthropist, threatening to remove business regulation from all businesses employing fewer than 500 people. The thing that worried me most about Brexit was that it would lead to a bonfire of workers’ rights and that looks exactly what is about to happen, despite reassurances to the contrary at the time.

One of the things that has annoyed me the most is the fact that Michael Gove is positioning himself as the voice of reason. I was particularly livid to see him sitting on Laura Kuenssberg’s panel on Sunday like he had nothing to do with the horrible situation this country is in.

Let’s never forget that he was responsible for bringing Dominic Cummings into Government. Then he fronted Cummings’ deceitful, distasteful and downright nasty Brexit campaign and was a key player behind the scenes during the excesses of the Johnson years. That he and Grant Shapps now appear to be the closest thing to a voice of reason in the Conservative Party is indicative of just how bad things have come.

The Conservatives are getting the poll ratings and the media coverage they deserve at the moment. It is the job of progressive parties to make sure that at the next election they are sent into the political wilderness and never return. Even with the current poll meltdown for the Government, this is not something that we can take for granted. We have lots of work to do.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings