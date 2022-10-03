3 October 2022 – today’s press releases

Departing Conservative ministers handed over £410,000 in redundancy pay

Davey: Kwasi Kwarteng must resign so botched Budget can be scrapped

Conservative ministers slammed for holding 67 parties as British economy implodes

Kwarteng speech: Laughing about the turbulence is an insult to millions

Departing Conservative ministers handed over £410,000 in redundancy pay

Former Conservative ministers are set to be handed more than £410,000 in redundancy payments, new analysis by the Liberal Democrats have revealed.

This includes £18,860 for Boris Johnson, £16,876 for former cabinet ministers including Priti Patel and Michael Gove, and £14,491 for the former Solicitor General Alex Chalk.

The Liberal Democrats have called on Johnson and other outgoing ministers to forgo the thousands of pounds in redundancy payments, so the money can be used to support struggling families instead.

Under the Ministerial and Other Pensions and Salaries Act 1991, those resigning from office are entitled to 25% of the annual salaries they were paid when holding that office. Analysis by the Liberal Democrats suggests that, across government, this will lead to a total bill to the taxpayer of at least £410,642.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson Christine Jardine, said

It is outrageous that as families cut back on food and heating, outgoing Conservative ministers are being awarded thousands of pounds, many of them after just a few weeks in the job. It seems Liz Truss is against handouts for the British people, but not for her Conservative colleagues. Once again it’s one rule for Conservative MPs, another for everyone else. Former ministers are given financial security, while struggling families and pensioners are facing economic chaos, higher bills and collapsing health services. Outgoing Conservative ministers should do the decent thing and pass up their payoffs for the good of the country.

Davey: Kwasi Kwarteng must resign so botched Budget can be scrapped

Responding to Kwasi Kwarteng’s refusal to resign this morning despite his U-turn over the 45p tax rate, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

Kwasi Kwarteng didn’t listen when people’s mortgages soared, the pound tanked and the economy nosedived. Now he’s only acting because of internal rows at the Conservative party conference. It just shows the Conservatives are totally out of touch with the country. The Chancellor has lost all credibility and must resign now. Then Parliament needs to be recalled so we can scrap this rotten Budget, offer extra help to struggling mortgage borrowers and ensure our NHS and schools get the funding they need.

Conservative ministers slammed for holding 67 parties as British economy implodes

According to their conference agenda Conservative ministers and MPs will have enjoyed 67 receptions and parties by Wednesday afternoon, with a whopping 290 conference events advertising free drinks (through a wine glass insignia on the conference agenda). Drinks are served to conference goers from 8am until late into the night.

Having wiled the day away in complementary breakfasts, lunches and lounges, a typical minister could stagger their way from a CCHQ gala, to a reception with property developers, to a raucous drinks party in the aptly named “champagne room”.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Conservative party to stop their conference, recall Parliament, and fix their “botched budget”.

The Liberal Democrats have accused Conservative ministers of “insulting the British people” by partying at their conference over the weekend, rather than addressing the economic crisis. Conservative party delegates are expected to have enjoyed 67 receptions and parties at the conference, with drinks served at nearly 300 events. The revelations follow days of turmoil in which the pound collapsed to its lowest ever level against the dollar, mortgage rates spiked, and the Prime Minister refused to rule out cuts to pensions and benefits.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson, Christine Jardine MP said:

Conservative MPs have been partying while the economy burns. It is shameful that Conservative ministers have been nursing their hangovers as Britain spirals towards bankruptcy. They should stop their conference at once so they can grip the unfolding disaster, fix their botched budget and support the millions of people who are struggling. Our country is in crisis. Bills are spiralling, our NHS is on its knees, and many people risk losing their homes under the government’s mortgage rate bombshell. Now is not the time for Conservative MPs to spend night after night partying. It is a slap in the face for the British public, who are sick and tired of being taken for granted by this government.

Kwarteng speech: Laughing about the turbulence is an insult to millions

Responding to Kwasi Kwarteng’s Conservative Party Conference speech, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: