New Journal of Liberal History just published

The autumn issue of the Journal of Liberal History has just been published. Its contents include:

Cromwell’s statue and the fall of the Liberal government in 1895. Maybe you think that controversies over political statues are a feature only of recent years? You’d be wrong. William Wallace recalls how the erection of the statue of Oliver Cromwell outside the Houses of Parliament helped bring down Lord Rosebery’s Liberal government in 1895.

Solving the ‘problem’ of the twentieth century. In the 1930s European governments appeared to have a stark choice: appease the rise of Nazi Germany or prepare for war. But maybe there was another way – Ewan Lawry examines the Liberal Lord Davies of Llandinam’s internationalist alternative.

The Liberal Democrat performance in the 2022 local elections. The Liberal Democrats were the surprise winners of this year’s local elections, gaining more council seats than any other party. The well-known psephologist John Curtice analyses where the party gained votes and seats, and whether Lib Dem support is still linked to voters’ views of Brexit.

The Journal also includes the report of our meeting in January, on the 1992 general election, with Alison Holmes and Dennis Kavanagh. We also carry book reviews of Stephen Hart’s James Chuter Ede, Jonny Oates’ I Never Promised You a Rose Garden, Andrew Lambert’s The British Way of War, and Mark Knights’ Trust and Distrust, Corruption in Office in Britain and its Empire, 1600–1850.

Like everyone else, we regret the cancellation of the party's autumn conference. We were intending to hold two fringe meetings there, so we've reorganised one of them to take place this coming Friday: the launch of Partnership and Politics in a Divided Decade, by husband-and-wife team Vince Cable and Rachel Smith.

This new book tells the inside story of Vince Cable's political career during the turbulent decade of the 2010s, both as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills in the Liberal Democrat – Conservative coalition government, and as Liberal Democrat leader from 2017 to 2019.

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and former Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.