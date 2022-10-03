The Voice

So, no abolition of the 45p rate after all…

By | Mon 3rd October 2022 - 8:45 am

45p tax cut U-turn: Now scrap corporation tax cut and bankers bonuses too

Responding to Kwasi Kwarteng’s U-turn on abolishing the 45p rate of tax, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

This humiliating U-turn comes too late for the millions seeing their mortgage rates soar because of this botched budget.

The Conservatives must now cancel their conference and recall Parliament, to sort out this mess for the sake of the country.

The corporation tax cut and the bankers bonus rise need to be scrapped and we need a clear plan to help mortgage borrowers cope with eye-watering interest rate rises. It can’t be right that big banks and huge companies will see their taxes slashed while people struggle to pay the bills.

Every day it becomes clearer this Conservative government has no plan, no clue and is completely out of touch.

9 Comments

  • Jim Dapre 3rd Oct '22 - 9:38am

    So, the proposed abolition of the 45% tax rate was a “distraction”, not “wrong”! Presumably that also applies to other Tory policies.

  • Barry Lofty 3rd Oct '22 - 9:39am

    Quite right Ed, this shambles of a government have lost all credibility even if it had any to begin with, we badly need a government that understands how the majority of the population have to cope with life in these very troubling times not just the wealthy Tory donors who spare cash trickles down into their party funds.

  • Helen Dudden 3rd Oct '22 - 10:03am

    Politics is heading in a even less credible direction.

    I personally believe in the ending of the House of Lords in it’s present state. The subject of expenses needs reviewing as with the alcohol consumption and the subsidised restaurants.

    I don’t know how any the decent MPs can make a voice heard as one dire situation follows another.

    The NHS is going further down a large hole, there should have been air cleansing units in schools. As school returns it starts the cycle of the flu again.

    I believe if you are unwell then staying home is the answer until well enough to return.

    School meals is still on the list, does anyone remember the baby boomers had small bottles of milk every day. Helps the farmers, and helps our children stay healthy. There should be options for those dairy intolerant.

    The rich get richer and the poor get poorer, that’s now the norm.

    Much time has been wasted with lock downs for some, and parties for other.

  • Paul Barker 3rd Oct '22 - 10:06am

    The petition calling for an Election has passed 450,000.

  • Nigel Jones 3rd Oct '22 - 11:36am

    I understand Ed Davey saying Parliament should be recalled to debate the budget proposals immediately, but I doubt if Kwasi would have done a speedy U-turn on income tax if there had not been a Conservative party conference. Truss and Kwasi did not even consult the cabinet, so it is by senior party members meeting in Birmingham that they were able to put on the required pressure.
    Did you notice also that when interviewed about it, Liz Truss did the dirty on Kwasi by saying it was his decision alone ? She is turning out to be worse in character than Boris.

  • Chris Haigh 3rd Oct '22 - 11:55am

    With regard to the next urgent subject
    that Truss has changed policy on – net cero.n carbon emission and her of directive to King Charles 111 that he is not allowed to attend COP27 in Egypt. Surely he must go to represent Australia or Canada for instance ?

  • John Roffey 3rd Oct '22 - 12:27pm

    A general election is required so that a new government can be formed – one supported by most voters. However, this clearly will not be the case because the revision on policy with regard to the top rate of tax, made by Truss, is expressly aimed at avoiding one at present – in the hope that she will be able to improve her Party’s prospectives by the time she is obliged to call one.

    Unfortunately, the indications are at present – that once one does take place – the Lib Dems will have fewer seats than they have now.

  • Barry Lofty 3rd Oct '22 - 1:07pm

    Hopefully the massive lead for Labour in recent polls is a reflection of the utter disgust with the Conservatives that the electorate feel at the moment, but maybe the Lib Dems can enjoy success in the seats where they are well placed to remove the Tories and gain some more MPs whenever that election happens, at least that should be the aim, we can only hope??

  • Nick Collins 3rd Oct '22 - 1:34pm

    Has anyone else noticed how frequently Liz Truss begins a sentence with the words “As Prime Minister…”? Does she feel the need to remind herself, or us, that, for the time being, she holds that position?

