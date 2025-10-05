Kamran Hussain

Kamran Hussain writes: Confronting Misogyny: My commitment as Vice President Candidate

By | Sun 5th October 2025 - 8:30 am

Editor’s Note: In November party members will be voting to elect our next Party President. At Lib Dem Voice we welcome posts from each of the candidates – one to launch their candidature plus a maximum of one per week during the actual campaign.

Misogyny is not just a political issue — it is a deeply personal one. As I stand to be elected Vice President of the Liberal Democrats, I so carry with me the voices of countless women who have been ignored, dismissed, or silenced for too long. I have listened to friends, colleagues, and campaigners tell me stories of harassment, exclusion, and the barriers that still hold women back in modern Britain. Those experiences demand leadership, and they demand action.

The reality for women today is stark. Too many shape their daily lives around the threat of harassment, changing their routines and restricting their freedoms to feel safe. In universities, workplaces, and public spaces, women continue to face discrimination that chips away at their confidence and limits their opportunities. And despite progress, women still face inequality at work, both in terms of pay and recognition.

But misogyny is not only about the most shocking headlines. It is about the culture that normalises women being talked over in meetings, dismissed in politics, and underestimated in leadership. It is about women doing two jobs — one at work and another at home — without acknowledgement. It is about the fact that representation in politics and public life remains far from equal. Progress has been made, but it is nowhere near enough.

This commitment is not abstract for me; it is personal. I have seen the strength of women in my own family and community who carried households, raised children, and led businesses in the face of prejudice. I have seen women candidates in our Party work twice as hard to be taken seriously. And I have seen how resilience is demanded of women in politics in ways men are rarely tested. Too often, the system shrugs its shoulders, leaving women to fight alone.

That is why, as Vice President, I want to make it clear that tackling misogyny is not optional — it is central to who we are as Liberal Democrats.

My pledge is simple:

  •      To champion gender equality at every level of our Party. Women must not only be in the room; they must be at the table.
  •      To create real pathways into leadership through mentoring, sponsorship, and skills development.
  •      To demand cultural change, where misogyny is challenged whether it is casual comments, online abuse, or structural barriers.
  •      To embed the values of Liberal Democrat Women in every policy, every campaign, every strategy.
  •      To speak out on the real issues: childcare costs, violence against women and girls, the gender pay gap, period poverty, and unpaid care work.

The Panorama investigation aired this week into the Metropolitan Police was another stark reminder of what happens when institutions look the other way. Undercover footage revealed officers making vile misogynistic and racist remarks, joking about violence, and treating hatred as banter. If the very people entrusted to protect our communities behave like that, then trust collapses — especially for women and minorities who already feel unsafe. It is not “a few bad apples”; it is about culture, accountability, and leadership.

Too many times, political parties have claimed to support women while failing to deliver meaningful change. I want our Party to be different — not just to say the right things, but to live them. Because misogyny doesn’t just hurt women; it damages our politics, our economy, and our communities.

As Vice President, I will stand as a barrier to misogyny in all its forms, and as a champion for every woman who deserves to be lifted up, not held back. Together, we can build a movement that shows women across Britain: your fight is our fight, your voice is our voice, and your future is our future.

* Kamran Hussain has successfully been nominated as candidate for party vice-president, responsible for working with ethnic minority communities.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • expats
    Gavin Stollar OBE 4th Oct '25 - 1:34pm..............This article is symptomatic of a view that “Israel can’t win whatever it does”. We have a plan. It’s...
  • Michael Bukola
    I have for some considerable time held the view that the Metropolitan Police Service no longer has any creditability left and should be disbanded in favour of a...
  • Mick Taylor
    There have been 16 general elections in my lifetime and in none of them have we had so much coverage as in 2024. As a PhD I understand the value of research, bu...
  • Richard Church
    There's only one stunt that really made my toes curl, and that was the cheesy flag waving at the conference rally. Is there a shred of evidence it did us any go...
  • Simon R
    Zack Polanski is basically doing a Nigel Farage but on the left: Making dramatic headlines with simplistic black-and-white statements that might superficially a...