Katy Brand and Emma Kennedy back Lib Dems for European elections

Celebrity endorsement for the Lib Dems in the European elections:
Vote LibDem on May 23rd if you want to defeat Farage and his Brexit Party. It’s not over yet. https://t.co/spe2p6NRhK
— Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) May 15, 2019
And Emma Kennedy joined in:
Agree. All aboard the Lib Dem train, Remainers.
Let’s do this. https://t.co/vsvlW9UkqX
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) May 15, 2019
We may have a little work to do to get them to vote for us in a General Election, but we have the time.
Even Private Eye gets it:
Private Eye speaks the truth! pic.twitter.com/cnEysREvE1
— Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) May 15, 2019
This comes on top of the lead candidate for Change UK in Scotland choosing to back the Lib Dems. From the BBC:
Speaking alongside Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie outside Holyrood, Mr Macdonald – an independent councillor in East Renfrewshire – said it had been “an honour” to be Change UK’s lead candidate in Scotland.
He said the new party was “genuinely a force for good”, but that “if things continue as they are, the Remain vote will split in Scotland and put at risk the representation that supporters of remaining in the EU collectively desire”.
He added that “the numbers don’t look good” for Change UK in Scotland, and that voters should instead back the “fundamentally similar” pro-EU and pro-UK platform of the Lib Dems.
Mr Macdonald said: “They share many of the values of Change UK and are now the most likely party in favour of both remaining in the EU and of Scotland remaining in the UK to have a chance of being elected.”
I think celebrity endorsement was a major component of Remain’s defeat last time. Celebrities think that because their fans like their music they must also want said celebrity’s political opinions. I think Geldof’s intervention was counter productive with voters thinking “I like the singing but who are you to tell me how to vote?”.
No, it wasn’t.
A large number of celebrities endorsed Leave.
A comedian, a comedy sketch writer/actress and Private Eye telling the stubborh “Change UK” group some home truths is bad enough, (I await a similar tweet from Ian Hislop)
but Mr.MacDonald reclaiming his independence from Change UK, telling them how it really is in Scotland, is even more serious.
I’ve won a series of bets the LibDems would pop up back over the water surface through a strong performance in the Local Elections; but this surge of opinion telling Remainers of all stripes “Coalesce around the LibDems, the British federal party with the best ground war organisation everywhere” is far better than even I expected.
And it is beyond doubt that only we, the Brexit Party, the SNP and the Greens are fully motivated to go out and canvass. The sight (on Newsniht) of a Tory MP proposing collaborating with Farage indicates the depth of Tory despair. No wonder we’re polling better than them.