Katy Brand and Emma Kennedy back Lib Dems for European elections

Celebrity endorsement for the Lib Dems in the European elections:

Vote LibDem on May 23rd if you want to defeat Farage and his Brexit Party. It’s not over yet. https://t.co/spe2p6NRhK — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) May 15, 2019

And Emma Kennedy joined in:

Agree. All aboard the Lib Dem train, Remainers. Let’s do this. https://t.co/vsvlW9UkqX — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) May 15, 2019

We may have a little work to do to get them to vote for us in a General Election, but we have the time.

Even Private Eye gets it:

Private Eye speaks the truth! pic.twitter.com/cnEysREvE1 — Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) May 15, 2019

This comes on top of the lead candidate for Change UK in Scotland choosing to back the Lib Dems. From the BBC: