Caron Lindsay

Key dates for Scottish Autumn Conference

By | Wed 23rd June 2021 - 3:29 pm

Yesterday Scottish Conference Convener Paul McGarry announced in an email to members that our online Autumn conference will take place online on 8th and 9th October.

So the key deadlines are:

Drafting advice: 16th July at noon

Constitutional amendments: 16th July at noon

Motions deadline: 12th August at noon

You can get your ticket here. And the first timer rate for Scottish members is but a mere pound.

And while we are on the subject of deadlines, don’t forget that the Federal Conference motions deadline is 1pm next Wednesday. For more information, see here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

