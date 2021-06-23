Daisy Cooper slams “barmy brainwashing” One Britain event

When I heard that some schoolchildren in the UK are going to be asked to sing a song saying how great Britain is on Friday, to be honest, I thought someone was just having a laugh. Surely nobody could be so crass?

I was wrong. As The Independent reports,

The Department for Education this week announced it would encourage schools to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June. Celebrations for the event include singing a song called the “OBON Day Anthem 2021”, which ends with the children repeatedly chanting, “Strong Britain, great nation”. It also includes the chorus: “We are Britain and we have one dream, to unite all people in one great team.”

I find the whole thing nauseating.

I was very relieved to see our Daisy Cooper calling this nonsense out:

“Boris Johnson’s barmy brainwashing event, where he wants children to sing a silly song without any history or tradition, feels the most un-British celebration of Britain ever,” said Daisy Cooper, the education spokesperson of the Liberal Democrats. “Parents didn’t ask for it. Wales wasn’t consulted, and Scottish school children will be on holiday. There’s nothing One Britain about it. “What children need and parents are asking for is real investment in our children’s futures with a fully-funded catch-up plan – not weird made-up rituals.”

There is something quite distasteful about attempting to instil nationalistic fervour in our young people. The Global Britain that Boris Johnson and his cronies are trying to present is, well, more Emperor’s New Clothes than anything else, lots of hot air and tub thumping to try to disguise a rapidly diminishing national reputation.

The Conservatives are all about oppressive conformity and we as liberals should not have anything to do with it. If I still had a child in school, I’d either be keeping them home tomorrow or encouraging them to make some form of dignified protest.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings