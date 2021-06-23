Caron Lindsay

Daisy Cooper slams “barmy brainwashing” One Britain event

By | Wed 23rd June 2021 - 9:59 pm

When I heard that some schoolchildren in the UK are going to be asked to sing a song saying how great Britain is on Friday, to be honest, I thought someone was just having a laugh. Surely nobody could be so crass?

I was wrong. As The Independent reports,

The Department for Education this week announced it would encourage schools to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June.

Celebrations for the event include singing a song called the “OBON Day Anthem 2021”, which ends with the children repeatedly chanting, “Strong Britain, great nation”.

It also includes the chorus: “We are Britain and we have one dream, to unite all people in one great team.”

I find the whole thing nauseating.

I was very relieved to see our Daisy Cooper calling this nonsense out:

“Boris Johnson’s barmy brainwashing event, where he wants children to sing a silly song without any history or tradition, feels the most un-British celebration of Britain ever,” said Daisy Cooper, the education spokesperson of the Liberal Democrats.

“Parents didn’t ask for it. Wales wasn’t consulted, and Scottish school children will be on holiday. There’s nothing One Britain about it.

“What children need and parents are asking for is real investment in our children’s futures with a fully-funded catch-up plan – not weird made-up rituals.”

There is something quite distasteful about attempting to instil nationalistic fervour in our young people. The Global Britain that Boris Johnson and his cronies are trying to present is, well, more Emperor’s New Clothes than anything else, lots of hot air and tub thumping to try to disguise a rapidly diminishing national reputation. 

The Conservatives are all about oppressive conformity and we as liberals should not have anything to do with it. If I still had a child in school, I’d either be keeping them home tomorrow or encouraging them to make some form of dignified protest.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Roberts
    ".... and tub thumping" Now there's a thought and it sums up Boriss' Brexit Britain very well, do you think Chumbawuma would object?...
  • DAVID LANGSHAW
    It's not just busking. I have been escorted off the premises (by security guards in a van) for cycling along a road on the Reading/Wokingham border, which is a...
  • John Littler
    Andrew, the best years were with a more radical Line than NuLabour. If too close to the Tories, it's like being too close to the sun....
  • John Littler
    If the coalition and afterwards had concentrated on growth using supply side measures and moderated cuts, govt. funds would have held up better. Instead, growth...
  • David Raw
    Priestley was dealing with a tyrannous oppressive state (from which he had to flee). It used slavery for profit in its colonies, it was based on the hereditary...