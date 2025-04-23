Last chance: Opportunities in our disciplinary and appeals system

A reminder of some vacancies for have been advertised for two important volunteer roles in the Party. The deadline for the Disciplinary Sub Group post is this Friday, 25th April at noon so get your applications in now.

Disciplinary Sub Group

The Disciplinary Sub Group ” is responsible for ensuring the independence, efficiency and effectiveness of the Complaints Procedure. As part of this it will monitor, review and amend the procedure and relevant guidance on an ongoing basis and support Party staff in their roles within the Complaints Procedure. The DSG is not involved in the handling of individual complaints.”

Applications are sought from party members who can:

demonstrate their affinity with the values of the party, as well as an understanding of its structures and the context within which the party’s internal processes operate. A commitment to the Liberal Democrats is required but evidence of substantial prior involvement is not and induction and training will be available. The Party is keen to encourage new talent. In making its appointments, the Board will take into account:

Specialist skills, knowledge and experience including in one of more of creating and delivering training; data recording and/or case management systems;, law, disciplinary matters or HR; drafting policies and procedures, including ensuring they embed best practice on diversity and inclusion; and specialist knowledge and/or training in addressing certain types of complaint (e.g. sexual impropriety cases, protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010, religious representation or social media management);

All aspects of diversity, and the need to reflect the representation from all three State Parties;

Previous experience with the Complaints’ Procedure, or with similar procedures inside or outside of the party; and

The need for DSG members to, and to be seen to, exercise objective and impartial judgement in assessing the efficacy of the procedure.

The closing date for applications is 25 April 2025. Full details of how to apply are here.

Federal Appeals Panel

The Federal Appeals Panel is the highest level of appeal within the party for resolving intra-party disputes.

The Federal Appeals Panel (FAP) is responsible for reviewing and deciding on sensitive issues ranging from personal complaints to Party structures and Constitutional decisions. These volunteer roles are conducted remotely, with time commitments varying based on the complexity of the cases. Simple appeals may require as little as an hour, whereas more complex cases could take a full day, with longer commitments scheduled in advance. We are looking for individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to the Party’s values, possess relevant experience in paid, voluntary, or non-executive roles, and bring enthusiasm to this crucial function. This role is ideal for those wishing to contribute to the Party in a capacity separate from front-line politics. The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age.

The deadline for this is 15th May. You can find out more about the role and how to apply here.