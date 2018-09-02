Last chance to submit amendments and questions for Conference

If you want to submit an amendment to a Conference motion or to ask a question of the party committees, you only have until 1pm tomorrow to do it.

Submitting a question is easy – you just fill in the online form here. Believe me, the worst thing is trying to fit it into 25 words.

Putting in an amendment is a bit more complicated as you have to get the signatures of at least 10 members or submit on behalf of a local, state or regional party or an SAO like the Young Liberals or the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality.

So if you have an idea for an amendment and are still looking for signatures, post details of your proposal and how people can get in touch with you in the comments. When you have your signatures, you can submit here.

Feel free to write for us to tell us about your amendments once they are submitted and why you think that we should support them.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings