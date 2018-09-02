Have you downloaded the Conference App yet?

One of the most useful things you can possibly use to help you prepare for a hectic Conference is the Lib Dem Conference app.

It will help you make sense of the numerous choices available. Its timeline session lists everything you could possibly want to do in the auditorium, on the fringe or in the training rooms. It sets out the Conference timetable and allows you to add things to your schedule. You can view it in one list of everything going on or filter it by auditorium, fringe and training.

Unfortunately, it can’t choose for you which of the four things you might want to do at any one time to go to.

It is really worth going through this stuff well ahead of Conference because you seriously won’t have time to do it when you get there.

It will also have details of all the Conference papers so you can see the motions and amendments and reports at a glance. All the Conference Daily sheets will be added as they are produced.

You can find the app by searching for Lib Dem Conference on whatever device store you use. I found that I actually had to delete it and reinstall it to actually make it work for me but I’ve started to fill up my diary and lay out in stark detail the impossible choices ahead of me.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings